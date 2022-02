zucca said: Outside of Waddle, who else we got that can be "inspired" by this guy to blossom into a star? Gesicki, Parker? Click to expand...

Tua will benefit from him without a doubt. If the run game improves. It helps Tua. For the run game to improve, the O-line must improve.... which in turn helps Tua. If the run game improves, the defense will have to respect the run, which will make WRs have a little more separation..... which helps Tua improve. If the defense has to account for, or even better, FEARS the run, it will make play action a dangerous aspect of the game..... allowing Tua to throw deep.