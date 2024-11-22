Five for Miami in the 1st

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Really just getting started on the draft. But here's my early look at five players I'd love for Miami in the 1st.
Graham DT
Starks, S
Pearce, DE
trade down options...
Warren TE
Jackson DE
Notes: A dominant DT, Graham is going to be drafted quickly. I think he could go top 10. Starks has been mocked to Miami in a few drafts. I absolutely love his game. Pearce reminds me of Phillips, with his first step and speed. He is a little light. Listed at 240, but he might be closer to 230.
Warren is projected around top 40. Love this player. Jackson is 6-7 280 and someone who I think will exceed his current draft status (top 50). You can dream a little JJ Watt with him.
Graham DT
Starks, S
Pearce, DE
trade down options...
Warren TE
Jackson DE
Notes: A dominant DT, Graham is going to be drafted quickly. I think he could go top 10. Starks has been mocked to Miami in a few drafts. I absolutely love his game. Pearce reminds me of Phillips, with his first step and speed. He is a little light. Listed at 240, but he might be closer to 230.
Warren is projected around top 40. Love this player. Jackson is 6-7 280 and someone who I think will exceed his current draft status (top 50). You can dream a little JJ Watt with him.