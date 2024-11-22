 Five for Miami in the 1st | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Five for Miami in the 1st

SF Dolphin Fan

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
25,522
Reaction score
35,742
Really just getting started on the draft. But here's my early look at five players I'd love for Miami in the 1st.

Graham DT
Starks, S
Pearce, DE

trade down options...

Warren TE
Jackson DE

Notes: A dominant DT, Graham is going to be drafted quickly. I think he could go top 10. Starks has been mocked to Miami in a few drafts. I absolutely love his game. Pearce reminds me of Phillips, with his first step and speed. He is a little light. Listed at 240, but he might be closer to 230.

Warren is projected around top 40. Love this player. Jackson is 6-7 280 and someone who I think will exceed his current draft status (top 50). You can dream a little JJ Watt with him.
 
I like Warren and like him for Miami. @Birdmond LOVES him.

For me to like Warren Top 20 (assuming Miami doesn't win out or only lose one game), he'd have to test elite. Love his size, versatility, and contact balance, though.

Of the current NFL TE's, he reminds me most of Tucker Kraft (who was my TE1 in that class).

I haven't dug into the TE class yet, but people I respect are very high on this group, so I might lean toward value falling on Day 2. But, the type of TE matters a lot. Miami needs a real Y, who can block, make tough catches, and break tackles. Love Jonnu Smith and loved the signing from the jump. Keep him and pair him with a physical TE, and opposing defenses will have to make some tough decisions.

To me, Y is the biggest need on the roster.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
I like Warren and like him for Miami. @Birdmond LOVES him.

For me to like Warren Top 20 (assuming Miami doesn't win out or only lose one game), he'd have to test elite. Love his size, versatility, and contact balance, though.

Of the current NFL TE's, he reminds me most of Tucker Kraft (who was my TE1 in that class).

I haven't dug into the TE class yet, but people I respect are very high on this group, so I might lean toward value falling on Day 2. But, the type of TE matters a lot. Miami needs a real Y, who can block, make tough catches, and break tackles. Love Jonnu Smith and loved the signing from the jump. Keep him and pair him with a physical TE, and opposing defenses will have to make some tough decisions.

To me, Y is the biggest need on the roster.
Click to expand...

Did I mention he also plays fullback and running back at 6’6” 261 pounds ? ❤️
 
Birdmond said:
Did I mention he also plays fullback and running back at 6’6” 261 pounds ? ❤️
Click to expand...
Because of the depth on the defensive line, Miami could take Warren in the 1st and still find defensive help in the 2nd.

Hard to see Grier going TE that early, but I'd love the pick. I think he'd pair perfectly with Smith.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Really just getting started on the draft. But here's my early look at five players I'd love for Miami in the 1st.

Graham DT
Starks, S
Pearce, DE

trade down options...

Warren TE
Jackson DE

Notes: A dominant DT, Graham is going to be drafted quickly. I think he could go top 10. Starks has been mocked to Miami in a few drafts. I absolutely love his game. Pearce reminds me of Phillips, with his first step and speed. He is a little light. Listed at 240, but he might be closer to 230.

Warren is projected around top 40. Love this player. Jackson is 6-7 280 and someone who I think will exceed his current draft status (top 50). You can dream a little JJ Watt with him.
Click to expand...
I think Graham will be long gone by the time we select. I think we will realistically be in the high teens if we miss the playoffs or low 20s if we make the playoffs.

Starks is an intersting possibility but Safety is not a premium position.

I like the DE Pearce if we decide to move on from Chubb.

The DT Grant from Michigan makes sense if Campbell retires.

I like the idea of trading down if there isn't a player available who we really like. We don't have a 3rd round pick. Yes we have 3rd round comp picks but those are around picks number 100. So there is a big gap between our 2nd round pick and those comp picks.

I could even see going OL if we release Armstead. I don't know if Paul can be trusted to be the starting LT next year. Kelvin Banks from Texas is a possibility.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
Because of the depth on the defensive line, Miami could take Warren in the 1st and still find defensive help in the 2nd.

Hard to see Grier going TE that early, but I'd love the pick. I think he'd pair perfectly with Smith.
Click to expand...
If Warren is anywhere close to being as good as Bowers then I would like the pick especially if we can trade down and still get him.
 
j-off-her-doll said:
Emeka Egbuka has to be high on Miami's board. Separates vs man, knows how to settle vs zone, strong target, blocks really well. Perfect skillset for this offense and a good complement to Hill and Waddle.
Click to expand...
I would like Egbuka a lot if we could trade Hill or Waddle but we would incur so much dead money if we do.
 
Warren might be my favorite player in this class.

Not sure I want to use a mid 1st rounder on a TE but the kid is a weapon in every way.

I feel the same way about Starks, terrific player but I don't want to take a S that high, plus there is pretty good Top 75 depth at the position.Kamari Ramsey from USC is a rangy FS and Xavier Watts from ND is just a football player. And you might be able to steal Kevin Winston from Penn St since he is out with a season ending injury.Before he was hurt he was a legit Top 50 or better prospect.


I think I would have to look hard at OL in R1 in the end though, the team has to improve there.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
Do we really want to use a first round pick on a WR3?
Click to expand...
Well you suggested it if we trade either of those two as unlikely as that seems.

I see us taking a guard or DT but if this WR is that good, I could see us possibly drafting a replacement for Hill when he goes. As you say, I think round 1 is a reach with much more pressing needs.

I just don't see Hill or Waddle being traded but who knows what goes on in Griers head.
 
VAFinsfan72 said:
I think Graham will be long gone by the time we select. I think we will realistically be in the high teens if we miss the playoffs or low 20s if we make the playoffs.

Starks is an intersting possibility but Safety is not a premium position.

I like the DE Pearce if we decide to move on from Chubb.

The DT Grant from Michigan makes sense if Campbell retires.

I like the idea of trading down if there isn't a player available who we really like. We don't have a 3rd round pick. Yes we have 3rd round comp picks but those are around picks number 100. So there is a big gap between our 2nd round pick and those comp picks.

I could even see going OL if we release Armstead. I don't know if Paul can be trusted to be the starting LT next year. Kelvin Banks from Texas is a possibility.
Click to expand...
I agree with you on Graham. He might go top 10. That wouldn't surprise me.

Starks might be in play, especially if Miami doesn't keep Holland. Otherwise, that is high for a non-premium position. I can dream on a Holland/Starks pairing, though.

Pearce is probably right in that range where the Dolphins pick. Can definitely see that with Phillips now having that second injury.
 
jimthefin said:
Warren might be my favorite player in this class.

Not sure I want to use a mid 1st rounder on a TE but the kid is a weapon in every way.

I feel the same way about Starks, terrific player but I don't want to take a S that high, plus there is pretty good Top 75 depth at the position.Kamari Ramsey from USC is a rangy FS and Xavier Watts from ND is just a football player. And you might be able to steal Kevin Winston from Penn St since he is out with a season ending injury.Before he was hurt he was a legit Top 50 or better prospect.


I think I would have to look hard at OL in R1 in the end though, the team has to improve there.
Click to expand...
Good points. There are a number of good safeties in this draft. The tight end position looks promising as well.

Offensive line always feels like it has to be in play. I definitely want to see Paul get some more playing time this year to determine if he's the answer moving forward.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom