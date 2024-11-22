Five for Miami in the 1st

SF Dolphin Fan said: Really just getting started on the draft. But here's my early look at five players I'd love for Miami in the 1st.



Graham DT

Starks, S

Pearce, DE



trade down options...



Warren TE

Jackson DE



Notes: A dominant DT, Graham is going to be drafted quickly. I think he could go top 10. Starks has been mocked to Miami in a few drafts. I absolutely love his game. Pearce reminds me of Phillips, with his first step and speed. He is a little light. Listed at 240, but he might be closer to 230.



Warren is projected around top 40. Love this player. Jackson is 6-7 280 and someone who I think will exceed his current draft status (top 50). You can dream a little JJ Watt with him. Click to expand...

I think Graham will be long gone by the time we select. I think we will realistically be in the high teens if we miss the playoffs or low 20s if we make the playoffs.Starks is an intersting possibility but Safety is not a premium position.I like the DE Pearce if we decide to move on from Chubb.The DT Grant from Michigan makes sense if Campbell retires.I like the idea of trading down if there isn't a player available who we really like. We don't have a 3rd round pick. Yes we have 3rd round comp picks but those are around picks number 100. So there is a big gap between our 2nd round pick and those comp picks.I could even see going OL if we release Armstead. I don't know if Paul can be trusted to be the starting LT next year. Kelvin Banks from Texas is a possibility.