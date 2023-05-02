 Five Keys for Miami | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Five Keys for Miami

SF Dolphin Fan

Now that the draft is in the books, and we are nearing the tail end of free agency, the roster is becoming much more clear.

With that in mind, I think these are the five keys to the season, as of early May.

1. Tua staying healthy

We've talked a lot about this so I'll keep it brief. Miami was 8-4 with Tua and 1-5 without him (including playoffs). Hill and Waddle combined for 15 touchdown catches with Tua and zero with Thompson and Bridgewater. Miami needs a healthy Tua.

2. Adjustments for McDaniel

McDaniel showed a lot for a first year coach as Miami's offense was one of the most explosive in the NFL for much of the season. But there were growing pains. Clock management, lack of discipline type penalties, overaggressive game calling at times, cost the team some games, or made them closer than they should have been. When teams got physical with Hill and Waddle, McDaniel didn't have answers. What will year two bring for McDaniel? Will he make enough improvements to help this team?

3. Better success in short yardage situations

Again, this one has been discussed. Miami has to do better here and start winning the time of possession.

4. Getting off the field on third downs defensively

Ultimately, that was the biggest issue for Miami last season. This is where Fangio could have his biggest impact. The most frustrating play all season might have been the 3rd and 19 that Allen and the Bills converted late in the season. The Dolphins win that game with a stop.

5. Better luck with injuries

Some years as an NFL fan you just scratch your head. Last year, Miami's secondary was considered one if the best in football. Obviously, we know what happened. Ogbah missed significant time as did Jackson and Tua. Mostert missed the playoff game. To compete, with what looks like a brutal schedule, the Dolphins have to beat the injury odds. Even by a small margin.
 
spiketex said:
#6 Vic Fangio Defense comes together and dominates. (It's much easier to win when the Defense keeps the opponents to low scores).
You'd like to think just with us putting out a healthier D we'd be much better than last season.

But when you have a healthier team, and add new pieces, and add a defensive name then you expect good things from that side of the ball.
 
Maybe this fits into the adjustments category, but I'd like to see the run game improved overall.
It doesn't have to be Csonka/Morris, but enough that Tua's not dropping back as much (reducing chances of being hit) and we're draining the clock when we're in a lead.
 
dolfan91 said:
Injuries really hurt in 2022. Hopefully Miami can overcome them this year.
Multiple injuries happen every year
No team is ever really healthy, it’s rare
The year GB with Rodgers won the SB they were the most unhealthy team ever
It’s called coaching and depth, that’s what the NFL is about
Don’t get your hopes us that we stay healthy, not gonna happen
 
Bopkin02 said:
Maybe this fits into the adjustments category, but I'd like to see the run game improved overall.
It doesn't have to be Csonka/Morris, but enough that Tua's not dropping back as much (reducing chances of being hit) and we're draining the clock when we're in a lead.
It’s an area that McD doesn’t seem to value a whole lot
Hope he expands his horizons this season
 
