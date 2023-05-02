Five Keys for Miami

Now that the draft is in the books, and we are nearing the tail end of free agency, the roster is becoming much more clear.



With that in mind, I think these are the five keys to the season, as of early May.



1. Tua staying healthy



We've talked a lot about this so I'll keep it brief. Miami was 8-4 with Tua and 1-5 without him (including playoffs). Hill and Waddle combined for 15 touchdown catches with Tua and zero with Thompson and Bridgewater. Miami needs a healthy Tua.



2. Adjustments for McDaniel



McDaniel showed a lot for a first year coach as Miami's offense was one of the most explosive in the NFL for much of the season. But there were growing pains. Clock management, lack of discipline type penalties, overaggressive game calling at times, cost the team some games, or made them closer than they should have been. When teams got physical with Hill and Waddle, McDaniel didn't have answers. What will year two bring for McDaniel? Will he make enough improvements to help this team?



3. Better success in short yardage situations



Again, this one has been discussed. Miami has to do better here and start winning the time of possession.



4. Getting off the field on third downs defensively



Ultimately, that was the biggest issue for Miami last season. This is where Fangio could have his biggest impact. The most frustrating play all season might have been the 3rd and 19 that Allen and the Bills converted late in the season. The Dolphins win that game with a stop.



5. Better luck with injuries



Some years as an NFL fan you just scratch your head. Last year, Miami's secondary was considered one if the best in football. Obviously, we know what happened. Ogbah missed significant time as did Jackson and Tua. Mostert missed the playoff game. To compete, with what looks like a brutal schedule, the Dolphins have to beat the injury odds. Even by a small margin.