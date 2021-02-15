Five Offseason Questions for Miami

A few things Miami will have to consider this offseason.



1. Who is the backup quarterback?

I'm not concerned that Tua will take a big step forward. I think if you look at his best games of 2020 that is close to what he will become. My concern is if Tua gets injured, which is my biggest issue with him. Miami needs to bring in a quality backup, someone who has experience as a starter. Too many seasons are derailed when starting quarterbacks go down. I would want someone like Andy Dalton, if he's available or Tyrod Taylor. Taylor was decent in Buffalo with a solid running game there.



2. Does the team keep Karras?

I like his leadership and having that veteran to anchor a young line. But the salary cap this year is going to be challenging and I've seen projections of $8-10 million for Karras. If it's in the $5-6 million range, I keep him but not more than that. Ultimately, this is a strong draft for centers with Humphreys, Meyers, Dickerson and a few others. Maybe that is the way to go?



3. What does the team do with the #3 pick?

I believe the value is a trade down and there should be offers with quarterbacks like Lawrence, Wilson and Fields in the draft. If Miami can't move off the pick, who do they take? I think fans would like to see a receiver there, with Smith and Chase as targets. Does the front office feel the same way, or does that talent at wide receiver in the draft sway their thinking?



4. Where do the Dolphins find a pass rusher?

Ogbah had a breakout year for Miami. Baker added seven sacks as well. But the pressure for Miami was often more about scheme. The team could use an elite pass rusher somewhere, but where do they find this player? The draft doesn't have a player who is recognized as elite. The Dolphins might not have the money to spend on the best pass rushers in free agency. Do you roll the dice in the draft? If so, where/what round?



5. What young players emerge?

One thing Miami has going for it, is a team filled with young talent. Other than Tua, my guess is Noah Igbinoghene will be the player who takes that next big step. Igbinoghene was awful early in the season when Byron Jones was injured. Even though he didn't see a lot of playing time down the stretch, he was quietly much better. The talent is there. The work ethic is apparently off the charts. I think he steps up big time for Miami, possibly nailing down that slot spot. Austin Jackson is another player I expect to make a big leap in year two.