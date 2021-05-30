Five Players Who Could Emerge for Miami

I'm not sure if we've talked about this. Here are five players I think could emerge for Miami. Not including rookies...



1. Tua

2. Iggy

3. Jackson

4. Gaskin

5. P. Williams



Notes: I think most expect Tua to take the next step as the front office has put talent around him and he has a year under his belt.



Iggy was extremely raw last year and struggled early, though he played better down the stretch. He could essentially win the starting role in the slot.



Jackson really needs to make a legitimate jump in year two. The talent and work ethic are there.



Gaskin kind of emerged last year, but missed time with injuries. Can he stay healthy and produce even more?



Tua had a nice connection early on with Williams, but he has missed significant time with injuries. His potential remains intriguing, but he has to be available.