Five Players Who Could Emerge for Miami

I'm not sure if we've talked about this. Here are five players I think could emerge for Miami. Not including rookies...

1. Tua
2. Iggy
3. Jackson
4. Gaskin
5. P. Williams

Notes: I think most expect Tua to take the next step as the front office has put talent around him and he has a year under his belt.

Iggy was extremely raw last year and struggled early, though he played better down the stretch. He could essentially win the starting role in the slot.

Jackson really needs to make a legitimate jump in year two. The talent and work ethic are there.

Gaskin kind of emerged last year, but missed time with injuries. Can he stay healthy and produce even more?

Tua had a nice connection early on with Williams, but he has missed significant time with injuries. His potential remains intriguing, but he has to be available.
 
People don’t realize the affect Preston’s injury had on Tua. PW was his go to guy and preforming at a high level when he got hurt. That altered Tua’s comfort greatly.

Nothing that happened on the field last year was surprising other than the win total.

These kids are going to make a huge leap with things returning to normal and getting the coaching and live reps they needed.
 
Good thread and good options!

While I think everyone is predicting Tua makes a big step up as a sophomore, it seems everyone has written off Iggy. IMHO, that's a mistake. Iggy was always a high-athleticism and low-polish sort of player. The fact that the staff threw him in the deep end to accelerate his learning curve seems to have clouded many people's sight on that. But, Iggy will probably improve dramatically over the course of this season. He came late to the sport/position and working out 8+ hours a day 7 days a week on his craft ... he is bound to get better. Having someone like Xavien Howard personally tutor/push him, should keep him focused.
 
Even with a relatively healthy Parker available, Tua did seem to have a better rapport with Williams.

Agree, the offense really nosedived once Williams's season was done. At least Miami now has depth at wide receiver.
 
Agree. I thought it was interesting that when Byron Jones missed time early, Flores went with Iggy over veteran choices at corner.

Personally, I can't wait to see what year two has to bring for him. Holland and Coleman could see time in the slot, but really hoping Iggy can nail that down.
 
I think he could be in the offensive rookie of the year discussion. Lawrence has to be the early favorite, but I wouldn't be surprised if Waddle has more than 80 receptions and 1000+ receiving yards.
 
Catching 6 passes in 2 games played with Tua made Preston his go to guy?
 
I don't think everyone has written him off.

From the discussions I have had, it seems some didn't like the pick, and hold it against the player.

My position has always been that Flo knew he needed a year of development, but saw great potential, and Flo knows DBs.

Having Two good corners already, it's not surprising that Iggy didnt see a lot of snaps.

The jury is still out, but I agree, he will ready, willing, and able to contribute in a big way this year.
 
Gaskin
Better OL and better passing will mean 1200 yards season
Phillips
A pure pass rusher. He will get his fair share of chances as we will leading into the forth.
Tua
Better OL, better receiver. He has low bar base on his rookie season. He has no place to go but up
AVG
He will handle his full time duty. Could be the team leading tackler.
Rowe
He locked up opposing TE last season, but receied few recognization. He will make people notice his year.
Eich
He will be a solid RT from day one.
 
I like it all, but overtaking Bake to lead in tackles is a pretty tall task, considering their respective roles in the scheme.

I also think Rowe will be a solid contributor, but he may see his snap count reduced substantially, depending on matchups.
 
I do hope all of them "make the next step" but I feel most have already "emerged" enough for us to feel certain they are part of the roster moving forward.

Iggy would be the only one I would say hasn't proven that about himself yet. I hate that people keep suggesting he needs to play slot. His strength is boundary, and in particular, violently disrupting the timing and route of the WR. In time he may show the ability to recover and stick on the hip pocket of a WR and locate the ball in flight.

Between Needham, Coleman, and Holland we have three very good prospects for the slot. We don't have much for boundary CB so develop Iggy for that and forget about him playing in the slot.

I'm hoping Tyler Gauthier, Cameron Tom, or Michael Deiter can prove they are our center moving forward. If not then Matt Skura.

I'm hoping Nick Coe, Jonathan Ledbetter, Jason Strowbridge, or Tyshun Render can prove they are worthy on joining the starting rotation at DE.

I'm hoping Vince Biegel, Sam Eguavoen, Kylan Johnson, Calvin Munson, Duke Riley, or Elandon Roberts can develop into a starting quality LB'er.

I'm hoping Malcolm Brown, Jordan Scarlett, and the blocking of Cethan Carter can transform our running attack.

I could go on and on. Bottom line, I want to see some of the long shot guys develop and pan out. If I was Trill Williams I'd be excited to be here after seeing what this coaching staff did for Needham and Rowe. The Heat are known for helping players get second chances at big contracts. I'd love for players to see the Dolphin's staff in the same light.
 
