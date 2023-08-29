Five Reasons for Optimism; Five to be Pessimistic

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Preseason is over offering a mixed bag of good, bad and ugly. I think Miami gets to 11-6, but a lot of pieces have to fall right for the Dolphins.
Here are 5 reasons for optimism.
1). Fangio is a huge upgrade at DC
2). There's no denying Miami has a lot of talent.
3). Year two for McDaniel and Tua.
4.). Hill and Waddle are the top receiving duo in the NFL.
5). The offensive line looked noticeable better in preseason, specifically in the run game.
Here are 5 reasons to be pessimistic
1). The Dolphins schedule is absolutely brutal, facing playoff caliber teams nearly every week.
2). Too many injury prone players including Tua. Ramsey will likely miss more than half the season.
3). While looking improved, the offensive line struggled to pass protect in preseason.
4). Lack of depth, specifically at quarterback behind Tua.
5). The AFC East is vastly improved.
Here are 5 reasons for optimism.
1). Fangio is a huge upgrade at DC
2). There's no denying Miami has a lot of talent.
3). Year two for McDaniel and Tua.
4.). Hill and Waddle are the top receiving duo in the NFL.
5). The offensive line looked noticeable better in preseason, specifically in the run game.
Here are 5 reasons to be pessimistic
1). The Dolphins schedule is absolutely brutal, facing playoff caliber teams nearly every week.
2). Too many injury prone players including Tua. Ramsey will likely miss more than half the season.
3). While looking improved, the offensive line struggled to pass protect in preseason.
4). Lack of depth, specifically at quarterback behind Tua.
5). The AFC East is vastly improved.