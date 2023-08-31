 Five teams put in waiver claims for Higgins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I was surprised hey did not keep but I am also surprised there was so much interest in him.

He was a 6th round pick who did not show a whole helluva lot in TC.
 
OK. This is officially a miscalculation. 10 or so guys we could have released wouldn't have garnered 5 claims.
 
The miscalculation is that they were not able to find a team to give them a day 3 pick for him before cut down day.

I trust them that they liked Hill better but you have to maximize the value of your assets as much as possible.

In hindsight they failed to do so in this case.

They did get a 5th for Feeney and a useful player for Iggy so you win some and you lose some I guess.
 
Scouts talk, he must have shown something worthwhile for five teams to put in a waiver claim.

We had joint practices with the Texans and Falcons so it's possible word might have gotten out on him.

Interestingly enough neither of those teams put in a claim for him.
 
Actually got a 6th for Feeney, not a 5
 
I thought Higgins flashed. Not sure there's enough of a difference between him and Conner for fans to be too upset. Conner is on Miami's PS.

Right now, Higgins is a bottom of the roster player at best with a chance to get better. By all accounts, he has a good work ethic.

Arizona is a good opportunity for him.
 
Five teams putting in claims for Higgins, is a testament to his talent. What remains to be seen, is whether the Cardinals view him as a WR or TE. What's their vision? As a TE convert, he was learning the nuances of the position and by all accounts was doing ok. It may have taken him another year before becoming anything productive at the TE position. Time will tell as to what Higgins actually becomes. But if history repeats itself he'll be off the Cardinals roster and looking for work within 2 years. Appearently, rookies who are waiver claimed are not very successful in sticking with their new teams for long.
 
I disagree, their calculation should be to keep the most valuable players to them, the ones most likely to help and develop. Whether they were right or wrong remains to be seen, but Hill has intriguing talent and I can see why they picked him.

I'm a little bit more surprised by how they picked Kion Smith over Ryan Hayes, who we also lost to waivers. Hill over Higgins seemed natural.
 
