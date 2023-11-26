Five Things to Watch as Miami Nears the Stretch Run

It's getting fun Dolphin Fans, as Miami currently stands at 8-3 and in control of its own destiny! Here's what I think are five things to watch the remainder of the season.



1. The Running Game

So many of us have been clamoring for a running game for years and it's arrived in Miami. The 167-yard effort against the Jets, with a line consisting of three or four backups for a good portion of the game, was extremely promising. That 92-yard drive to finish was really impressive. If anything, the running game is what gives me hope that this team could get to, and win, a super bowl. There will be times that the passing game isn't the best choice (bad weather) and you have to impose your will on the opponent. Can the running game continue to produce at a high level? The return of Achane should help. When he was in the lineup with Hill, Waddle and Mostert, the Dolphins were dominating at a historic record pace.



2. Can Tua Finish Strong?

The last three games haven't necessarily been Tua's best. Not bad, certainly, especially considering the quality of opponents. But he's thrown some interceptions and came up small (uncharacteristically) in the final drive against Kansas City. It's that time of the year where quarterbacks absolutely have to be at their best. Can Tua get there and consistently give the team a good chance to win?



3. Surviving Injuries

It was around this time of the year, last season, when injuries really started taking their toll on Miami. Specifically, losing Tua and a secondary that was decimated by injuries. The loss of Jalen Phillips is definitely heartbreaking. He was having a breakout season and, the last few weeks, was making a lot of plays behind the line of scrimmage. Ogbah and Van Ginkel are next up and it's certainly looking like a great decision not to trade Ogbah. The offensive line has dealt with injuries all season, but have been surviving. Obviously, the return of Ramsey has helped take the defense to another level. Hunt and Achane should be back against Washington. But if anything derails a championship run, it could be injuries. Let's hope the Dolphins don't have any more significant losses.



4. Hill's Race to the Record/Tua's pusuit of Marino's Yardage Record

Tyreek Hill is chasing, and on pace, to set the record for most receiving yards in a season. He's been dealing with some minor injuries, but appears to have a really good chance. Especially with the way McDaniel uses him. Tua is behind Dan Marino's team's record for most passing yards, but he's close enough that it's a possibility. A more balanced offense might hurt Tua's chances. But if that leads to wins, that's better than records.



5. Can Miami Win the Division and Beat "Good" Teams?

The schedule looks favorable for Miami the next three weeks with games against Washington, Tennessee and the Jets. Have to take care of business in those before the stretch run of games including Baltimore, Dallas and Buffalo. Then there's that narrative. Can Miami beat good teams? The Kansas City game came down to the final possession. Miami lost big at Buffalo and by double-digits to Philadelphia in that poorly officiated game. Like it or not, that narrative will be there until the Dolphins prove otherwise.





This is a young team with a ton of talent. It's there for the taking, but obviously a lot of things need to fall into place.