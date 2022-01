isaacjunk said: This game really reinforced that our LBs are weak against the run. We'll have to spend a high pick / high money on a true two-way LB. Click to expand...

They need at least 4 if not 5 upgrades on the offensive line. A top tier RB and at least 2 quality WR’s to take some pressure off Waddle and Tua.I agree they need to find a two-way LB but I don’t think they have the cap space and draft picks to fix all their hole in one off season. It will likely be the 2023 season before most of those holes are filled and that’s assuming they select the right players in the draft and in free agency.