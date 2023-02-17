 Fixing A Hole In the Ocean- Dolphins Talent D & O | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fixing A Hole In the Ocean- Dolphins Talent D & O

A Reality Check on how many good players believe Miami has.

Dolphins defense has been substandard, unacceptable and disappointing and Dolphins agree | Schad. MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins are ranked 26th in scoring defense. Unacceptable. The Dolphins are ranked 27th in third-down defense and 25th in red zone defense.

Wilkins #9 DI is really good and Phillips # 6 was an elite edge. Baker #16 is a good LB and Holland will come back to be special. As far as top ranked players on D from last season on D that is all Miami has.

Hill and Waddle are elite WR's and C Williams and Hunt are very good. Add Armstead as half as he missed a third of snaps and could miss more.

That's it!!! Hard to see how that adds up to the playoffs.
 
It did add up to the playoffs
you can’t be elite at every position, 4-5 on each side of the ball is enough. Having depth and good role players is just as important
 
The good news is that we have McD and now Fangio to right this ship. Uphill battle on D with a new scheme much different than was here.

He is "likely" looking for two tackling machines at ILB and rush and cover outside, We have Baker and never played more than 2 LBs.

Zone heavy cover is opposite of what we did in press cover. Holland will do great and maybe McKinney F he can learn how to play the run.

Kader was #36 and our overall best at CB moving forward with an injured Needham second, neither are starting CBs.

Lit the games begin.
 
Considering Kohou is our 4th string CB and off the street and was ranked 22nd as of December, I would call that depth. Our two starting CBs were hurt.
 
No we don’t have a perfect roster.......we have some work to do but we do have playmakers on offense and defense....just need to fill out the role spots and depth and get a real number one TE
 
Right? Holland, Phillips, Wilkins, Rowe, Brandon Jones, Chubb. We have a lot of good pieces to work with here. Much better setup than most teams.
Wait, you're not calling Rowe elite, are you?.....and he's a free agent that most likely won’t be back but I agree on the others
 
First, teams seldom try to "fix a hole" when they have average or above starters. They may upgrade if a top player falls in their laps, but every team will be happy with a lot of average players. Thus, on D, Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb, JP, Baker, X, BrJones, Holland, Needham. That's the minimum. ByJones, Ogbah, KK, Trill . . . no one knows how they'll perform next season.
O is more unknown. I'd list TT, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, Hill, Waddle as average to above players. EZ and Jax, like it or not, are unknown.
And it won't surprise me if a few of Roberts, Rowe, Davis, Smythe, MG, Sherfield are back next year.
And, although many here, including me, are not fans of PFF, every team has starters ranked in the bottom quintile. No need to pretend a team with a few poor players can't get to the playoffs and beyond. Happens every year.
 
