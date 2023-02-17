Fixing A Hole In the Ocean- Dolphins Talent D & O

So Be said: A Reality Check on how many good players believe Miami has.



Dolphins defense has been substandard, unacceptable and disappointing and Dolphins agree | Schad. MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins are ranked 26th in scoring defense. Unacceptable. The Dolphins are ranked 27th in third-down defense and 25th in red zone defense.



Wilkins #9 DI is really good and Phillips # 6 was an elite edge. Baker #16 is a good LB and Holland will come back to be special. As far as top ranked players on D from last season on D that is all Miami has.



Hill and Waddle are elite WR's and C Williams and Hunt are very good. Add Armstead as half as he missed a third of snaps and could miss more.



First, teams seldom try to "fix a hole" when they have average or above starters. They may upgrade if a top player falls in their laps, but every team will be happy with a lot of average players. Thus, on D, Wilkins, Seiler, Chubb, JP, Baker, X, BrJones, Holland, Needham. That's the minimum. ByJones, Ogbah, KK, Trill . . . no one knows how they'll perform next season.O is more unknown. I'd list TT, Armstead, Williams, Hunt, Hill, Waddle as average to above players. EZ and Jax, like it or not, are unknown.And it won't surprise me if a few of Roberts, Rowe, Davis, Smythe, MG, Sherfield are back next year.And, although many here, including me, are not fans of PFF, every team has starters ranked in the bottom quintile. No need to pretend a team with a few poor players can't get to the playoffs and beyond. Happens every year.