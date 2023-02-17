Fixing A Hole In the Ocean- Dolphins Talent D & O

A Reality Check on how many good players believe Miami has.
Dolphins defense has been substandard, unacceptable and disappointing and Dolphins agree | Schad. MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins are ranked 26th in scoring defense. Unacceptable. The Dolphins are ranked 27th in third-down defense and 25th in red zone defense.
Wilkins #9 DI is really good and Phillips # 6 was an elite edge. Baker #16 is a good LB and Holland will come back to be special. As far as top ranked players on D from last season on D that is all Miami has.
Hill and Waddle are elite WR's and C Williams and Hunt are very good. Add Armstead as half as he missed a third of snaps and could miss more.
That's it!!! Hard to see how that adds up to the playoffs.
