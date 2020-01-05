Fixing OL - Any RG Candidates?

Lovethefish
So fixing OL is IMO- Priority #2..
See plenty LG candidates: Thuney FA, Peat FA, Brendeson Michigan Guard, Simpson Clemson Guard, Kindley GA
We’ve discussed the Centers..
How about RG?
I would really prefer to stick a guy there that has played the right side.
