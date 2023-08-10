Fixing penalties isn't a snap when Miami Dolphins are undisciplined | Habib

If something like this happens again, it will mean we need to rethink how we run our offense :



“The Dolphins touched the ball last in the wild-card game in Buffalo. Two pre-snap penalties inside of five plays ended the chance of forcing overtime. Trailing 34-31 with 4 1/2 minutes left, the Dolphins took possession on their 14. Skylar Thompson hit Jaylen Waddle for 25 yards. On the next play, Robert Jones was called for a false start. On fourth-and-1 from the Miami 48, the Dolphins committed a delay-of-game penalty. Although the penalty actually benefited the Dolphins — the running play they’d run failed — the next play resulted in an incompletion, sealing the loss.”



I don’t understand why it’s so effing hard. Shula never had these problems. Could it be because he didn’t tolerate them in practice? Flores had his TNT wall - for all of his flaws, his teams weren’t overly penalized. McCoach has a different style and it’s likely going to mean more penalties - players coach and all that. But we DID lose that playoff game because of unforgivable type errors.



For me, seeing improvement here is the no 1 thing we have to fix on O.