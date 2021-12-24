Flash back!! Why the semi hate for Fiedler on this board?

Just curious…..as I’ve seen many references to the Jay Fiedler days and some fans on this board recall those days as being dreadful?



Now that we’ve all lived through Cleo Lemon, Trent Green,Ray Lucas,Bobby Thigpen,Chad Henne, and any other revolving door QB you wanna name……



I recall the Fiedler days being “glory days” compared to what we have endured the last 17 years!!



I mean the numbers don’t lie….

4 consecutive winning seasons (11-5,

11-5, 9-7, 10-6) In that…..a division tittle. 2 consecutive playoff appearances, a playoff win (our last one by the way)



Before he took over we were spoiled with Dan. Impossible to follow that act. But he was gutty! After a 5-1 start in 2003 he was peaking. Broke his hand in a thriller Sunday night win in Denver. Then Ray Lucas came in and botched the next 4 games



But he had Back to back 11 win seasons and back to back playoff appearances. I think we’d all give our LEFT “PEA-NUT” for that consistency now??



Never much love for Jay?? Just never understood why?? Was he a franchise QB?? No!! But he was still a lot better then our many years of failures that followed him