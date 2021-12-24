 Flash back!! Why the semi hate for Fiedler on this board? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flash back!! Why the semi hate for Fiedler on this board?

sugar_ray

Just curious…..as I’ve seen many references to the Jay Fiedler days and some fans on this board recall those days as being dreadful?

Now that we’ve all lived through Cleo Lemon, Trent Green,Ray Lucas,Bobby Thigpen,Chad Henne, and any other revolving door QB you wanna name……

I recall the Fiedler days being “glory days” compared to what we have endured the last 17 years!!

I mean the numbers don’t lie….
4 consecutive winning seasons (11-5,
11-5, 9-7, 10-6) In that…..a division tittle. 2 consecutive playoff appearances, a playoff win (our last one by the way)

Before he took over we were spoiled with Dan. Impossible to follow that act. But he was gutty! After a 5-1 start in 2003 he was peaking. Broke his hand in a thriller Sunday night win in Denver. Then Ray Lucas came in and botched the next 4 games

But he had Back to back 11 win seasons and back to back playoff appearances. I think we’d all give our LEFT “PEA-NUT” for that consistency now??

Never much love for Jay?? Just never understood why?? Was he a franchise QB?? No!! But he was still a lot better then our many years of failures that followed him
 
Sure he was our last somewhat successful(?) QB but I feel many put in the position he was in would have had the same success or better. Fielder had heart and I never disliked him but I have seen so many people act like he was the reason we had that record when we had a top-notch defense. I just remember grimacing every time he stepped back to throw worried about a pick as it was just as likely as a TD but I was a kid then too.
 
sugar_ray

Valid point Bruzer

Our D with Taylor and Thomas was stout! We also had something we haven’t had in almost 2 decades. A running game with Lemar smith and Ricky later
 
YorkshirePhin

YorkshirePhin

Active Roster
Joined
Jan 17, 2017
Messages
671
Reaction score
924
If we had a better QB on the Fiedler teams we would have been close to a Super Bowl appearance not just an also ran in the playoffs.

We never went into a campaign with him actually believing we could win it all.
 
