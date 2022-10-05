Flash & Dash will need to help us get through this adversity..........

Our dynamic duo of #10 & #17 will really need to step it up and even out do them selves and show that they are magnificent talents who are capable of taking this team to places we are unaccustomed to seeing this team go in the past. Teddy two gloves has the arm and Flash & Dash possess the speed to make it happen. Get open deep & or draw pass interference calls to change field position in one fell swoop. No more running the ball on first down and on second down just to be left with a 3rd and 7 for the entire world knowing that we have to pass in order to get the first. This dynamic duo is capable of changing this pattern and I hope to see more of it with Teddy's big arm and hopefully improved accuracy with the 10 days to prepare for the game in the Meadowlands. Believe me the Jests will not roll over and we have to go in there and snatch this game from the jaws of defeat. They will not remain winless at home forever but we can and will do it with the right game plan and help from this magical pair or WR's........Welcome to my hometown my beloved fins, FInsup!!!!!