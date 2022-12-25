 Flashing Back to 1993 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flashing Back to 1993

B

BrowardDolfan

Dolphins started that year 9-2 and lost last 5 games in a row to miss the playoffs to become the first (and only) team in NFL history to start 9-2 and not make the playoffs. Dolphins this year start 8-3 and are now on a 4 game losing streak with one left in sub-zero New England and the always lethal Jets. Thanks for the Christmas gift yet again Dolphins. Really tough being a lifelong fan of these guys.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Yeah I was thinking that as that game wore on.
At least that 1993 team was so decimated with injuries that there was an excuse.
This team just isn't very good.
 
artdnj

artdnj

we are not good, true, inconsistent and to reliant on two dudes. We can never win when it counts but sure look good in the meaningless ones.
 
joenhre

joenhre

That team played most of the season without their future HOF QB and a few other key injuries. That was an epic collapse but IMO the collapse this season has been even worse. Both were inexcusable.
 
phinfan13

phinfan13

Dolphins81 said:
That would have been a super bowl year if Marino didn’t get injured.
Yes, they we’re relying on Steve DeBerg and Scott Mitchell. Mitchell looked great in his first several starts, but choked in December after coming back from his own injury.
 
coalesce

coalesce

I was at that season ending game in New England in 93. Lousy way to end the season, but the fans were so happy that I had to let my disappointment go for a little while and let everyone else enjoy their moment in the sun.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

Scott Mitchell sure cashed in with Detroit however. Didn't help us get into the playoffs however it surely changed his life.
 
H.P. Lovedrafts

H.P. Lovedrafts

DolFan in NE said:
No comparison between the two. Miami was going to the Super Bowl in 93 if Marino was heathy. This team is a fraud.
Am I the only one who remembers how awful our defense was that year? Olivadotti was horrid, and once Troy Vincent went down in the Pittsburgh game returning a punt (WTF Shula!?!?), there wasn't another single starting corner on the team, including J.B. Brown.
 
Adam Strange

Adam Strange

Let’s not start the 1993 comparisons before this team definitely misses the playoffs. They still have a decent chance of getting in— for whatever that’s worth now. Also, 1993 has a major asterisk. Plenty of Miami teams have faltered down the stretch, it’s quite cliche at this point.
 
