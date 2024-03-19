 Fletcher Cox | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Fletcher Cox

What Just Happened Phone GIF by HBO Max
 
Reason was talking about it on his podcast. He would make a good 1 year replacement for Wilkins.
 
Dude he retired. Plus he lives right down the street from me in Mullica Hill NJ and already put his house up for sale because (according to the neighbors) "he's moving to his dream home". The guy is done.
 
And you think that's meaningful?

I admit, he isn't as bad as some of the podcasters as far as being nothing more than twatter rumor repeaters, but he does throw out a lot of ideas with no substantiation.
 
If we’re fantasizing about geriatric defensive linemen who aren’t going to play for the Dolphins next year, it might as well be Calais Campbell.
 
Does OP Chad Rico realize that after Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham retired, Fletcher Cox recently announced that he would play another year with the Eagles. He's been with them for 12 seasons and played 188 games. This is a B/S thread.
 
