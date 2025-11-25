 Flexing? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flexing?

Good news or bad news for us as fans? Does this motivate Ross to start doing things differently? Does it motivate Ross to do more of the same and look for short term band-aids instead? Or does he not care? This is really a bummer for me personally as a fan, I enjoy when the Dolphins are on prime-time for many reasons. Better broadcast, nice to watch at night, sole focus with nothing else going on, etc.

▪ Per an industry source, the NFL and ESPN are leaning against flexing out Dolphins at Steelers on ESPN on Monday night, Dec. 15. A decision must be made within 12 days of the game. Dolphins-Bengals remains very much at risk of being flexed out of NBC’s Sunday night schedule on Dec. 21.

Springveldt said:
Bad news for Dolphins, good news for fans that have flights and hotels booked.
Indeed, well said sir. For those who bought single game seats, booked flights, car hire and hotels flexing is a pain in the posterior.
You bought everything in good faith if you can’t make the flexed date you are severely out of pocket, flexing should be stopped unless genuine fans who paid their money up front in good faith get it returned, all of it.
 
