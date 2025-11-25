phinsforlife
Good news or bad news for us as fans? Does this motivate Ross to start doing things differently? Does it motivate Ross to do more of the same and look for short term band-aids instead? Or does he not care? This is really a bummer for me personally as a fan, I enjoy when the Dolphins are on prime-time for many reasons. Better broadcast, nice to watch at night, sole focus with nothing else going on, etc.
▪ Per an industry source, the NFL and ESPN are leaning against flexing out Dolphins at Steelers on ESPN on Monday night, Dec. 15. A decision must be made within 12 days of the game. Dolphins-Bengals remains very much at risk of being flexed out of NBC’s Sunday night schedule on Dec. 21.
