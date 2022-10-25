 Flipping field position. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flipping field position.

dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
638
Age
35
Wins are all that matters. Since Tua was drafted, we’re 18-8 with him and 4-10 without. Say what you will, but that’s a huge discrepancy. Yes Tua was rusty, and when the one-read scripted plays were done, he did not play his best. The difference between Tua and the other QBs though is his accuracy and quick release. You don’t see nearly as many 3 and outs with Tua. While we’re not where we need to be scoring, how many times did Tua make accurate throws that moved the chains? This in turn made us able to drive far enough to flip the field and pin the Pitt offense deep countless times. It also allowed the defense to stay more rested. The defense won this game, but that’s complimentary football. Go back to Teddy and Jacoby Brissett: constant 3 and outs that put the defense in bad positions to not give up points. That’s the difference. Morestead was a huge addition also. He has been money
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
20,684
Reaction score
21,201
Location
New Jersey
I like Tua a lot but we didn’t flip the field. In the second half, our possessions were as follows:

- turnover on downs (where we could have kicked a FG)
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- kneel down

I agree w what you wrote but it would apply more to the other games he played this year, not last night. Not a good performance in the 2nd half.
 
Fred Bear

Fred Bear

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 24, 2018
Messages
13,124
Reaction score
31,455
Location
Mississippi
In the meantime Zappa is putting on a show and it looks like the AFC East is going to have all its teams with a winning record.
 
dolfanattic5

dolfanattic5

you got chambered
Joined
Mar 28, 2005
Messages
1,022
Reaction score
638
Age
35
royalshank said:
I like Tua a lot but we didn’t flip the field. In the second half, our possessions were as follows:

- turnover on downs (where we could have kicked a FG)
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- 3 and out
- kneel down

I agree w what you wrote but it would apply more to the other games he played this year, not last night. Not a good performance in the 2nd half.
Click to expand...
Yeah I’m mostly talking about his overall body of work. For instance though. The Steelers had us backed up inside the 10 and Tua threw a dot on an inside post to Tyreek. That would’ve been a spot for a three and out that leads to Pitt points. Yes Tua did not have a good game. He was disappointed in his performance and even stated that the wasn’t acclimated to the game speed.
 
brumdog44

brumdog44

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
8,007
Reaction score
8,319
Fred Bear said:
In the meantime Zappa is putting on a show and it looks like the AFC East is going to have all its teams with a winning record.
Click to expand...
I saw him play in college and really liked what he brought. Makes quick decisions and fits the Patriots scheme perfectly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom