Flipping field position.

Wins are all that matters. Since Tua was drafted, we’re 18-8 with him and 4-10 without. Say what you will, but that’s a huge discrepancy. Yes Tua was rusty, and when the one-read scripted plays were done, he did not play his best. The difference between Tua and the other QBs though is his accuracy and quick release. You don’t see nearly as many 3 and outs with Tua. While we’re not where we need to be scoring, how many times did Tua make accurate throws that moved the chains? This in turn made us able to drive far enough to flip the field and pin the Pitt offense deep countless times. It also allowed the defense to stay more rested. The defense won this game, but that’s complimentary football. Go back to Teddy and Jacoby Brissett: constant 3 and outs that put the defense in bad positions to not give up points. That’s the difference. Morestead was a huge addition also. He has been money