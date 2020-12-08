Flo and Gailey family feud

Yes, I admit, it is a click bait subject line....I was listening to three yards per carry. In the last ten minutes, they were saying Flo visibly upset over the goal line play calling. They also pointed out Flo wanted up tempo game which Gailey reluctant to deploy until the second half. A little heart to heart during half time may be. They also notice Gailey favor play calling with Fritz.I don't spread rumors, I start it....lol