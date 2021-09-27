 Flo hates Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flo hates Tua

KingHydra said:
I wasn't sure the rumors were true until an article was released stating *Flo wanted Herbert*
That’s the problem with the internet. Someone posts a comment that has no reliable source and makes absolutely no sense and yet some people will take the comment as truth. If Flores wanted Herbert instead of Tua, I have no doubt Herbert would be the Dolphins QB now.
 
Saw that yesterday. Sounds like Flores trying to distance himself from Grier.
 
1972forever said:
Exactly. If Flores wanted Herbert, he'd be a Dolphin.
 
Miami 13 said:
Link?
TraderJoe said:
I searched, found nothing like that, unless the op can provide a link I suggest this be shut down.
Riftur said:
link please
dolphinnation.com

Report: Brian Flores wanted Miami Dolphins to draft Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, Dolphins coach Brian Flores reportedly preferred drafting Justin Herbert, who was chosen by the Los Angeles Chargers one pick later.
dolphinnation.com dolphinnation.com
 
TraderJoe said:
I searched, found nothing like that, unless the op can provide a link I suggest this be shut down.
If someone provides a link will you accept being shut down instead? Make it like a challenge in NFL replay or scrabble or something. You want to call bs on someone then you have to be willing to face a penalty if they are correct.
 
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Flores prefers "bigger, strapping pocket passers" and that "numerous" people around the league have heard Flores wanted Herbert, who isn't necessarily a pocket passer but does fit the size bill at 6'6" and 237 pounds.

www.google.com

Dolphins Rumors: Brian Flores 'Preferred to' Draft Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores reportedly preferred the team select Justin Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft. <a...
www.google.com www.google.com
 
