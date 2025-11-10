 "Flopgate" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

"Flopgate"

Vaark said:
🚨BREAKING: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen now officially has the LONGEST FLOP-HIGHLIGHT REEL in #NFL history.

🤯🤯🤯

Defender goes near Allen and he immediately falls to the ground.

THE GREATEST FLOP-ARTIST OF ALL TIME.

View attachment 198293
Click to expand...
In soccer these drama moves are called AGAINST THE DRAMA QUEENS! Then it stops!
 
Vaark said:
🚨BREAKING: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen now officially has the LONGEST FLOP-HIGHLIGHT REEL in #NFL history.

🤯🤯🤯

Defender goes near Allen and he immediately falls to the ground.

THE GREATEST FLOP-ARTIST OF ALL TIME.

View attachment 198293
Click to expand...
great QB but this nonsense brings him down a few notches.. he'd be a great soccer player
 
Vaark said:
🚨BREAKING: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen now officially has the LONGEST FLOP-HIGHLIGHT REEL in #NFL history.

🤯🤯🤯

Defender goes near Allen and he immediately falls to the ground.

THE GREATEST FLOP-ARTIST OF ALL TIME.

View attachment 198293
Click to expand...
I love the one clip in there of the white hat telling him to get back up!!! Such a puss.
 
Vaark said:
🚨BREAKING: Buffalo #Bills quarterback Josh Allen now officially has the LONGEST FLOP-HIGHLIGHT REEL in #NFL history.

🤯🤯🤯

Defender goes near Allen and he immediately falls to the ground.

THE GREATEST FLOP-ARTIST OF ALL TIME.

View attachment 198293
Click to expand...
LeJosh.
 
crap like this didn't exist in the 70's 80's 90's or even early 2000's.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers created the Diva QB cant be touched rule. Mahomes and Allen have fully embraced it.

They look like bitches when they do it too. QB's use to be tough and prideful. Now we have guys like Caleb Williams.
 
Blake the great said:
crap like this didn't exist in the 70's 80's 90's or even early 2000's.

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers created the Diva QB cant be touched rule. Mahomes and Allen have fully embraced it.

They look like bitches when they do it too. QB's use to be tough and prideful. Now we have guys like Caleb Williams.
Click to expand...
Let's not forget that. Caleb Williams was crying after the game on his mother's shoulder when USC was upset
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom