 Flores and Grier first draft class 2 years in | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores and Grier first draft class 2 years in

T

ThePeopleShow13

Club Member
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
1,162
Reaction score
2,360
Age
31
Location
New York
It was an OK, but not great, draft considering the fact that we didn’t have a 2nd or 4th round pick. It should be pointed out that we traded back with NO in the 2nd before shipping that later pick to Arizona for Rosen. The trade back with NO gave us a 2nd round pick in 2020 that we used on Raekwon Davis.
 
P

phin1984!

Scout Team
Joined
Jan 21, 2012
Messages
340
Reaction score
211
ThePeopleShow13 said:
It was an OK, but not great, draft considering the fact that we didn’t have a 2nd or 4th round pick. It should be pointed out that we traded back with NO in the 2nd before shipping that later pick to Arizona for Rosen. The trade back with NO gave us a 2nd round pick in 2020 that we used on Raekwon Davis.
Click to expand...

Good point regarding the trade down
 
Ozfin

Ozfin

Turn Left at Nowhere Else
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 6, 2019
Messages
7,345
Reaction score
27,014
Location
australia
Wilkins is a very solid addition to the D but no X factor.
Dieter's future will be told if they don't resign Karras or draft high another C then he might have a future as a C - otherwise looking at a bust or unless a an injuries to other G's gives him another chance to step up and start
Van Ginkel well worth a 5th could develop into either a good starter with pass rush or at least a handy spot player
Gaskin for such a low pick has done very well, but would like a bigger back to off set him.

Overall - 2 potential long term picks for the D and a handy RB with questions on Dieter
Would rate a 5/10 but with 3/4 picks still in play could still jump up depending on their development.

Think they have improved as the 2020 class with 6/7 playing significant snaps could really rate, obviously depending a lot on Tua.
 
BahamaFinFan78

BahamaFinFan78

Starter
Joined
Jul 18, 2010
Messages
3,955
Reaction score
1,394
Very underwhelming to me. Bad trade with New Orleans. Bad trade for Rosen.
 
1 dol fan

1 dol fan

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Feb 23, 2008
Messages
4,818
Reaction score
648
Location
La Crosse, WI
I really liked the guy the Saints drafted when we traded back. But you can’t argue with scoring an additional second round pick in 2020 plus Rosen. In hindsight the Rosen addition wasn’t great but at the time it offered some hope to the team
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom