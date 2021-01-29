Flores and Grier first draft class 2 years in

Wilkins is a very solid addition to the D but no X factor.

Dieter's future will be told if they don't resign Karras or draft high another C then he might have a future as a C - otherwise looking at a bust or unless a an injuries to other G's gives him another chance to step up and start

Van Ginkel well worth a 5th could develop into either a good starter with pass rush or at least a handy spot player

Gaskin for such a low pick has done very well, but would like a bigger back to off set him.



Overall - 2 potential long term picks for the D and a handy RB with questions on Dieter

Would rate a 5/10 but with 3/4 picks still in play could still jump up depending on their development.



Think they have improved as the 2020 class with 6/7 playing significant snaps could really rate, obviously depending a lot on Tua.