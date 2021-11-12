Flores and Grier will be back next year if…

If the Defense continues to play like they have the past 3 games, I think both Flo and Grier will be back next year. All 4 of our next games are winnable. Of course, the way this team has played first half of the year, are also quite losable too.



However, if the defensive awakening continues, we may win just enough games to where we wont want to commit suicide on draft day as We make san Fran’s 1st round pick and Philly makes ours. Hopefully the picks will be close enough not to matter.



In any case, Coaching staff deserves credit to bounce back under pressure.



Hopefully we keep brisket riding the pine the rest of the season, he’s painful to watch.