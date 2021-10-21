 Flores distancing himself from Grier & Miami? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores distancing himself from Grier & Miami?

Tiko377

And, again, it suggests desperation rather than a plan. A few weeks ago, someone obviously hoping to help Flores leaked to CBS Sports that the decision to draft Tagovailoa instead of Justin Herbert had nothing to do with the coach.

This feels like someone is in survival mode. And one way to survive is to distance oneself from the worst decision any administration can make during its tenure — blowing the decision on drafting a franchise quarterback
 
Tiko377 said:

And, again, it suggests desperation rather than a plan. A few weeks ago, someone obviously hoping to help Flores leaked to CBS Sports that the decision to draft Tagovailoa instead of Justin Herbert had nothing to do with the coach.

This feels like someone is in survival mode. And one way to survive is to distance oneself from the worst decision any administration can make during its tenure — blowing the decision on drafting a franchise quarterback
“someone obviously hoping to help Flores” = Flores Leaked
 
Tiko377 said:

And, again, it suggests desperation rather than a plan. A few weeks ago, someone obviously hoping to help Flores leaked to CBS Sports that the decision to draft Tagovailoa instead of Justin Herbert had nothing to do with the coach.

This feels like someone is in survival mode. And one way to survive is to distance oneself from the worst decision any administration can make during its tenure — blowing the decision on drafting a franchise quarterback
It's like the guy with beer goggles at the bar ... he sees one nice looking girl next to two two less attractive but decent looking women and think she's pretty because all the other people say so. Not evaluating talent ... just going with the crowd.

Any good evaluator scored Justin Herbert as elite in terms of arm strength, size, mobility, character, and his only knock being inconsistency .... because he had a LOT of reps where he showed exceptional accuracy and judgement. Just sometimes his mechanics got sloppy or he played hero-ball. All that is typical of a younger player. His undeniable ceiling was sky high. Had he played at Alabama people would have been saying he was the greatest prospect in the last decade. Had he not gotten hurt in high school, he might have been recruited by Alabama. The kid always looked like a stud and budding young NFL star.

Winning .... that's what the NFL is all about. Either you have masterful coaching with air-tight players playing mistake-free ball to execute the great coach's vision, just like the Dolphins and Chargers defenses did for Bill Arnsparger, or you build a team around great players, like the current Chiefs have done around Patrick Mahomes or the Buccaneers for Tom Shady. Coach Flo is no Arnsparger, thus Tua simply isn't good enough. Grier needed to get Herbert or find a new coach.
 
1972forever

Digital said:
It's like the guy with beer goggles at the bar ... he sees one nice looking girl next to two two less attractive but decent looking women and think she's pretty because all the other people say so. Not evaluating talent ... just going with the crowd.

Any good evaluator scored Justin Herbert as elite in terms of arm strength, size, mobility, character, and his only knock being inconsistency .... because he had a LOT of reps where he showed exceptional accuracy and judgement. Just sometimes his mechanics got sloppy or he played hero-ball. All that is typical of a younger player. His undeniable ceiling was sky high. Had he played at Alabama people would have been saying he was the greatest prospect in the last decade. Had he not gotten hurt in high school, he might have been recruited by Alabama. The kid always looked like a stud and budding young NFL star.

Winning .... that's what the NFL is all about. Either you have masterful coaching with air-tight players playing mistake-free ball to execute the great coach's vision, just like the Dolphins and Chargers defenses did for Bill Arnsparger, or you build a team around great players, like the current Chiefs have done around Patrick Mahomes or the Buccaneers for Tom Shady. Coach Flo is no Arnsparger, thus Tua simply isn't good enough. Grier needed to get Herbert or find a new coach.
Any good evaluator with great hindsight thought Herbert was going to be an excellent NFL QB. Because before the draft, more experts had Tua rated higher than Herbert and the only question about Tua seemed to be his ability to fully recover from his hip surgery. While many draft experts questioned Herbert’s leadership and his consistency at the QB position.

Tua might not be good enough simply because he is playing with the worst OL in the league. He has no running game and 3 of his top 4 WR’s can’t stay on the field. Herbert wouldn’t be good enough if he played for the Dolphins under those same circumstances.
 
Austin Tatious

This is the kind of stupid statement that I’ve been harping on that shouldn’t be leaked to the public. I can’t stand this kind of thing. It’s a hallmark of losers. A top notch executive at the top should be leading by example, making it clear that this maneuvering is unacceptable.
 
1972forever said:
Any good evaluator with great hindsight thought Herbert was going to be an excellent NFL QB. Because before the draft, more experts had Tua rated higher than Herbert and the only question about Tua seemed to be his ability to fully recover from his hip surgery. While many draft experts questioned Herbert’s leadership and his consistency at the QB position.

Tua might not be good enough simply because he is playing with the worst OL in the league. He has no running game and 3 of his top 4 WR’s can’t stay on the field. Herbert wouldn’t be good enough if he played for the Dolphins under those same circumstances.
I remember well that Finheaven was full of Herbert detractors. I definitely jumped in and argued on Herbert‘s behalf.
 
Well some are beating a dead horse with Herbert . Even he couldn't survive with the people we have running the circus.
 
GhostArmOfMarino

1972forever said:
Any good evaluator with great hindsight thought Herbert was going to be an excellent NFL QB. Because before the draft, more experts had Tua rated higher than Herbert and the only question about Tua seemed to be his ability to fully recover from his hip surgery. While many draft experts questioned Herbert’s leadership and his consistency at the QB position.

Tua might not be good enough simply because he is playing with the worst OL in the league. He has no running game and 3 of his top 4 WR’s can’t stay on the field. Herbert wouldn’t be good enough if he played for the Dolphins under those same circumstances.
Thats not really true. A lot of people had Herbert rated better as the draft approached. There was even talk Tua could fall out of round 1 if we or the Chargers didn't take him, because teams questioned his physical skills and injury history.
 
It's funny that this kind of totally contradicts something I heard while listening to Omar Kelly and Dave Hyde's pod cast about Grier. They said that what Grier prides himself in is picking the players the Coach wants and needs. If the HC is not involved in the decision making for the franchise QB, you totally going about things in the wrong way.
 
