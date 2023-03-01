 Flores Gets to Sue the League and Three Teams - But NOT The Dolphins! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores Gets to Sue the League and Three Teams - But NOT The Dolphins!

I don't fully understand this, but for once, the Dolphins didn't get the short end of the stick. Miracle. Hopefully this is a good omen for something! Arbitration is a much more neutral, objective and less emotional process. This is why the NFL wants it. Still do not understand the judge's ruling, given this is how the contracts are drawn up. Tough for me to believe of all their sins, the Dolphins can be accused of discrimination. Black GM, black head coach, new coach bi-racial, etc. There were also real grounds to fire Flores, notably the offense and his treatment of Tua, and being pigheaded and impossible to work with.

"The judge said that Flores can let a jury decide the merits of his discrimination claims against the league, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans but that he must pursue his claims against the Miami Dolphins through arbitration."

www.espn.com

Judge OK's some Flores claims vs. NFL for court

Brian Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and three teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday.
www.espn.com
 
That first round draft pick was the Fins sacrifice to get off the Flores lawsuit ride.
 
That's what some of us said back when the lawsuit occurred. Flores signed contract with Miami has a clause that says he can't sue or at least that arbitration to settle disputes has to come first.
 
Glad Miami gets to stay out of the spotlight. Arbitration is better than public trials.
 
