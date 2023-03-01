Flores Gets to Sue the League and Three Teams - But NOT The Dolphins!

Judge OK's some Flores claims vs. NFL for court Brian Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and three teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday.

I don't fully understand this, but for once, the Dolphins didn't get the short end of the stick. Miracle. Hopefully this is a good omen for something! Arbitration is a much more neutral, objective and less emotional process. This is why the NFL wants it. Still do not understand the judge's ruling, given this is how the contracts are drawn up. Tough for me to believe of all their sins, the Dolphins can be accused of discrimination. Black GM, black head coach, new coach bi-racial, etc. There were also real grounds to fire Flores, notably the offense and his treatment of Tua, and being pigheaded and impossible to work with.