Flores - Good & Bad

SmokyFin

SmokyFin

GOOD:
- 2 straight winning seasons.

BAD:
- 3 straight seasons with no playoffs.
- Can't assemble competent coaching staff. Seems obvious that more experienced and talented coaches don't want to work under him.
- OL has regressed each season.
- QB position still in question.
- Constant turnover of players & coaches.
- Former Patriot asst.
- Abrasive and arrogant personality.
- Most all wins came against weak teams and qbs.
- Routinely got crushed by legitimate playoff teams.
- Poor game day coaching, i.e. clock mgmt., challenges, adjustments and just overall poor game plans.


These are just off the top of my head. What am I missing?
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Danny

Danny

well, that 2nd "winning" season came on a year where we played an extra game but yet won one less than last year so I don't see that as progress
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Club Member
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
11,015
Reaction score
31,517
Location
Warm inside a Tauntaun
artdnj

artdnj

From listening to various mouthpieces around the league it appears the defensive guys liked him not so much with the offensive guys.

Simon Clancy said Devante parker liked the tweet indicating Florez was fired. Telling or just a mistake but interesting nevertheless. He also said Grier and Tua were not on speaking terms.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Grier and Tua or Flores and Tua?
 
Last edited:
lynx

lynx

Taking a bunch of no-names and rejects in 2019 and making them competitive is his greatest achievement
 
67Stang

67Stang

He made this team competitive with the style of D we ran with pressure based packages. A lot of what we are dealing with is because of the OL and other GM based decisions. I agree with some of what you said...but the games we won were mainly because of his style of D. If you take that away, we are not much better off than what we started with 3 years ago during the rebuild. While Grier had a decent draft this year, he still has not fixed the biggest issue this team has had for a decade now and that is the OL. I think the failures of this team are more on the GM than the coach. If anything, they should have both been gone. I would have preferred Grier gone over Flo. Just MHO.
 
SmokyFin

SmokyFin

Yes, but most of those wins were against weak teams and/or qbs. And just because Grier is here now doesn't mean he will be in a few weeks or months. Ross may be leaving that decision up to the new coach. Just like he may be waiting for Harbaugh to say he's officially leaving Michigan before making his intentions known there if that's what's in the works.
 
T

tommyp

this is it exactly.. "IF" Flores had a ONE good OC and a quality oline coach, he would still be here and we'd be preparing for the playoffs
 
