Flores - Good & Bad

GOOD:
- 2 straight winning seasons.
BAD:
- 3 straight seasons with no playoffs.
- Can't assemble competent coaching staff. Seems obvious that more experienced and talented coaches don't want to work under him.
- OL has regressed each season.
- QB position still in question.
- Constant turnover of players & coaches.
- Former Patriot asst.
- Abrasive and arrogant personality.
- Most all wins came against weak teams and qbs.
- Routinely got crushed by legitimate playoff teams.
- Poor game day coaching, i.e. clock mgmt., challenges, adjustments and just overall poor game plans.
These are just off the top of my head. What am I missing?
