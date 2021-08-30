 Flores is legit | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores is legit

nick1

nick1

I want a second to appreciate Flores. I know many are upset at how he has handled the trade rumors but honestly what do you expect him to say?

do you see how much this team loves each other? They get so excited for one another. Players continue to improve and mostly be team driven and not selfish. Flores is going to be a great coach in this league for a long, long time. He isn’t afraid to admit mistakes like with Chan Gailey. He quickly moved on. Flores is a beast
 
traptses

traptses

I was thinking a similar thing earlier, after I read the report saying something like “I challenge the Dolphins to come out and say they haven’t discussed Watson.”

With the tampering rules, can they come out and publicly say they have no interest in a specific player?

If the answer is no, what is Flores/Grier supposed to say? They can’t say “we have no interest in adding any player to this team” because they obviously are going to add players after cut day
 
nick1

nick1

traptses said:
I was thinking a similar thing earlier, after I read the report saying something like “I challenge the Dolphins to come out and say they haven’t discussed Watson.”

With the tampering rules, can they come out and publicly say they have no interest in a specific player?

If the answer is no, what is Flores/Grier supposed to say? They can’t say “we have no interest in adding any player to this team” because they obviously are going to add players after cut day
Charles Robinson trying to challenge the dolphins to comment is like my boss challenging me to a fight. Sure I can if I want to lose my job lol
 
superphin

superphin

070b3858-d035-4f85-ab45-b9dc9681b2c9_text.gif
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Guys please avoid getting into a Watson discussion

There is a thread for that but it always gets off topic and political and we don't want that here in the main forum

Posts about that topic will be moved or deleted
 
R

rickd13

I have been critical in how Floras has handled the offensive side of the ball and was skeptical that he could fix it, but it looks like this offense is starting to turn the corner and it is obvious that this an extremely well coached team. You can tell that Floras' players respect him and play hard for him. On top of everything Floras built the best secondary in the NFL. He is doing a great job in my opinion.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Flores has won over the team and the fan base. The guy is a winner. All this does is make his job potentially harder.
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami said:
Guys please avoid getting into a Watson discussion

There is a thread for that but it always gets off topic and political and we don't want that here in the main forum

Posts about that topic will be moved or deleted
Do not comment on Watson

Last warning
 
royalshank

royalshank

nick1 said:
I want a second to appreciate Flores. I know many are upset at how he has handled the trade rumors but honestly what do you expect him to say?

do you see how much this team loves each other? They get so excited for one another. Players continue to improve and mostly be team driven and not selfish. Flores is going to be a great coach in this league for a long, long time. He isn’t afraid to admit mistakes like with Chan Gailey. He quickly moved on. Flores is a beast
While I agree w you, how was Gailey a mistake? You realize we converted on 3rd and 4th downs at a higher rate than we had in 20 years - and averaged more PPG - since the last time he was our OC. 20 years no one was more productive. And with subpar QB play to boot.
 
royalshank

royalshank

rickd13 said:
I have been critical in how Floras has handled the offensive side of the ball and was skeptical that he could fix it, but it looks like this offense is starting to turn the corner and it is obvious that this an extremely well coached team. You can tell that Floras' players respect him and play hard for him. On top of everything Floras built the best secondary in the NFL. He is doing a great job in my opinion.
What won me over is what he did in year 1. I was there on opening day for that beat down. The transformation of the team by the end of the season - even though it had so little talent - was remarkable. I love smart teams and I hate stupid teams. We’ve been a stupid team since Shula retired. Stupid teams beat themselves. Flores minimizes self inflicted wounds and makes you beat his team by being better - not luckier because you won the penalty yardage war 100-10. Then you have player development. All over the place. The main thing you can ask for in a HC is that they bring out the best in the players, coach them how to play smart and the “right way”. I think he checks all of those boxes.
 
