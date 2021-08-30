Flores is legit

I want a second to appreciate Flores. I know many are upset at how he has handled the trade rumors but honestly what do you expect him to say?
do you see how much this team loves each other? They get so excited for one another. Players continue to improve and mostly be team driven and not selfish. Flores is going to be a great coach in this league for a long, long time. He isn’t afraid to admit mistakes like with Chan Gailey. He quickly moved on. Flores is a beast
