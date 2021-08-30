Flores is legit

rickd13 said: I have been critical in how Floras has handled the offensive side of the ball and was skeptical that he could fix it, but it looks like this offense is starting to turn the corner and it is obvious that this an extremely well coached team. You can tell that Floras' players respect him and play hard for him. On top of everything Floras built the best secondary in the NFL. He is doing a great job in my opinion. Click to expand...

What won me over is what he did in year 1. I was there on opening day for that beat down. The transformation of the team by the end of the season - even though it had so little talent - was remarkable. I love smart teams and I hate stupid teams. We’ve been a stupid team since Shula retired. Stupid teams beat themselves. Flores minimizes self inflicted wounds and makes you beat his team by being better - not luckier because you won the penalty yardage war 100-10. Then you have player development. All over the place. The main thing you can ask for in a HC is that they bring out the best in the players, coach them how to play smart and the “right way”. I think he checks all of those boxes.