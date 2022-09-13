 Flores Legacy | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores Legacy

We have to admit but before Flores, our defenses over the last 15 years have been pathetic. If this defense continues to play like this ( and we have a large sample size going back to last year and the year before).
Flores would have to get some credit. The level this defense is playing at is special and how it baits and makes game-changing plays at the right time is really special. Now add Tyreek and Waddle who make a big play at any time
and break a game open oh man... I think we can hang with any team even Buffalo.

Flores exited poorly but he left a lasting message. He sent the Brady and the Pats packing and left a defense we can build on. You have to give the man credit for that.
 
Our D has been excellent for 20+ years. We have had a few slumps, but overall the D isnt our problem. Its the offense.

Flo gets 0 credit.
 
Our defenses and Olines have been terrible for the last 15 years..never in the top ten
 
If the defense keeps playing at a high level, wouldnt that mean he wasnt all that instrumental in the whole thing?
 
