Flores Legacy

We have to admit but before Flores, our defenses over the last 15 years have been pathetic. If this defense continues to play like this ( and we have a large sample size going back to last year and the year before).

Flores would have to get some credit. The level this defense is playing at is special and how it baits and makes game-changing plays at the right time is really special. Now add Tyreek and Waddle who make a big play at any time

and break a game open oh man... I think we can hang with any team even Buffalo.



Flores exited poorly but he left a lasting message. He sent the Brady and the Pats packing and left a defense we can build on. You have to give the man credit for that.