 Flores not revealing who’s calling offensive plays. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores not revealing who’s calling offensive plays.

circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
14,013
Reaction score
22,846
Feverdream said:
You do understand that there wasn't actually any play calling due to the fact that it was a preseason game? Umm... right?
Click to expand...
Nope!

Studesy and Godsey and who-knows-who-else called that game as if they were trying to win the Super Bowl!
 
Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
9,424
Reaction score
16,111
It blows my mind that so many can't (or most likely... won't) see it.

We ran a totally vanilla offense throughout the entire game. No trickery, no special plays... Hell, we ran several times in a row when in the red zone.

These were practice moves. The plays you call when you don't want anyone to see your real offense.

Are some of the posters here just THAT lacking in football knowledge? (My guess is yes).
 
E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
1,848
Reaction score
2,720
Location
Everywhere
Feverdream said:
It blows my mind that so many can't (or most likely... won't) see it.

We ran a totally vanilla offense throughout the entire game. No trickery, no special plays... Hell, we ran several times in a row when in the red zone.

These were practice moves. The plays you call when you don't want anyone to see your real offense.

Are some of the posters here just THAT lacking in football knowledge? (My guess is yes).
Click to expand...
In the main forum, probably 40%.
 
K

kdog69

Rookie
Joined
Apr 13, 2006
Messages
143
Reaction score
132
Why is this even a topic/concern? Coach has addressed this several times and even on this interview when the reporter asked the question. The reporter got an answer from Tua saying who he was getting the plays from. Then he turned around and asked Flo how many coaches were calling the plays. Just reporters making issues when there isn't one.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom