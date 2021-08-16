Flores not revealing who’s calling offensive plays.

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Jan 17, 2008
10,849
10,489
West Palm Beach
You do understand that there wasn't actually any play calling due to the fact that it was a preseason game? Umm... right?One positive- the play calling cant get any worse than what it was Saturday.
This here is a preseason post... I am sure you will up your game when the season starts...One positive- the play calling cant get any worse than what it was Saturday.
Nope!You do understand that there wasn't actually any play calling due to the fact that it was a preseason game? Umm... right?
In the main forum, probably 40%.It blows my mind that so many can't (or most likely... won't) see it.
We ran a totally vanilla offense throughout the entire game. No trickery, no special plays... Hell, we ran several times in a row when in the red zone.
These were practice moves. The plays you call when you don't want anyone to see your real offense.
Are some of the posters here just THAT lacking in football knowledge? (My guess is yes).