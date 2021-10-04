 Flores overestimating coaching and underestimating vets/player coaches | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores overestimating coaching and underestimating vets/player coaches

67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,697
Reaction score
1,962
Location
Tucson, AZ
Just a general observation here, but this team lacks a veteran leadership the team has had in the last couple of years. Getting rid of the likes of Van Noy, Fitzpatrick, Flowers, Matt Skura and relying on young players that have already struggled and now have little to no veteran presence to right the ship. The coaches that have been picked are kind of in the same category.

I do like Flores as a coach, but he needs to understand the importance of players who act as coaches on the field and also not be so insecure that he surrounds himself with coaches who are mostly unproven.

This whole team has taken a step backwards and it is a systematic lack of leadership from both players and coaches due to lack of experience across the board. Brissett is not a leader, he just sits over on the bench looking like some kid took his toy. I don't see a leader like Van Noy on the defense any more. I do believe a line that had Skura and Flowers in it with a mix of our other players would be better than the crap show we have right now.

The last thing is Grier has to go or have some of his duties passed on to someone else. He has been great at acquiring equity but has sucked at using it for the most part. Back in 2013, we were in a similar situation with good cap space and draft pics and we made the mistake of keeping Jeff Ireland, we all know how that turned out. I don't want to make the same mistake with Grier.

We shouldn't be in a rebuild mode any more and we should be further along than what the crappy product being put on the field. Coach Flores needs to take an honest look at what is going on and why this team has taken a step back instead of a step forward.
 
C

Casas9425

Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
4,163
Reaction score
679
Adam Beasley says a key player in his prime is strongly considering quitting the team and retiring from the NFL.
 
Last edited:
LargoFin

LargoFin

Starter
Joined
Mar 30, 2018
Messages
3,118
Reaction score
1,965
Age
48
Location
Largo, Florida
There are guys on the team who make good money. Players make more money than coaches. They need to step up.
 
J. David Wannyheimer

J. David Wannyheimer

Writing in pencil on laminated cards since 2011
Club Member
Joined
Sep 25, 2011
Messages
29,177
Reaction score
12,469
Earnest question, not intended for any purpose except to satisfy genuine curiosity:

What do you like about Brian Flores as a coach?
 
67Stang

67Stang

Club Member
Joined
Aug 28, 2004
Messages
8,697
Reaction score
1,962
Location
Tucson, AZ
I like his fire and he has coached a bunch of nobodies into a respectable team. He went way too much into the build a team through the draft and forgot you need a mix IMHO.
 
