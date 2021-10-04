Flores overestimating coaching and underestimating vets/player coaches

Just a general observation here, but this team lacks a veteran leadership the team has had in the last couple of years. Getting rid of the likes of Van Noy, Fitzpatrick, Flowers, Matt Skura and relying on young players that have already struggled and now have little to no veteran presence to right the ship. The coaches that have been picked are kind of in the same category.



I do like Flores as a coach, but he needs to understand the importance of players who act as coaches on the field and also not be so insecure that he surrounds himself with coaches who are mostly unproven.



This whole team has taken a step backwards and it is a systematic lack of leadership from both players and coaches due to lack of experience across the board. Brissett is not a leader, he just sits over on the bench looking like some kid took his toy. I don't see a leader like Van Noy on the defense any more. I do believe a line that had Skura and Flowers in it with a mix of our other players would be better than the crap show we have right now.



The last thing is Grier has to go or have some of his duties passed on to someone else. He has been great at acquiring equity but has sucked at using it for the most part. Back in 2013, we were in a similar situation with good cap space and draft pics and we made the mistake of keeping Jeff Ireland, we all know how that turned out. I don't want to make the same mistake with Grier.



We shouldn't be in a rebuild mode any more and we should be further along than what the crappy product being put on the field. Coach Flores needs to take an honest look at what is going on and why this team has taken a step back instead of a step forward.