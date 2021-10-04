Flores press conference stuff from today

Danny
- Apr 17, 2003
- 43,560
- 73,690
- Kissimmee,FL
Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
Flores on second-year OLmen: These guys work hard, it's important to them. I've seen improvement from them, I have. The thing we have to get is consistency, we're still building towards that, we're still developing players.
Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ)
Flores said there are plays the Dolphins are making in practice that they’re not executing in games — noted a lack of concentration on game day
Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores insists game plan not bad and it's execution issue.... Said hopes to see Raekwon Davis this week!
Today at 2:24 PM
