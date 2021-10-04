 Flores press conference stuff from today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores press conference stuff from today

Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
Flores on second-year OLmen: These guys work hard, it's important to them. I've seen improvement from them, I have. The thing we have to get is consistency, we're still building towards that, we're still developing players.

Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ)
Flores said there are plays the Dolphins are making in practice that they’re not executing in games — noted a lack of concentration on game day

Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores insists game plan not bad and it's execution issue.... Said hopes to see Raekwon Davis this week!
more

Flores declines to say if Frye is calling the plays, though he says Frye gives the call to the QB (Dilfer - friends of Tua and Frye - insists Frye is calling the plays).Jon Gruden and Bill Belichick previously announced Godsey is calling plays. Flores wants to keep this a mystery

I reported two weeks ago that Dolphins had an internal conversation about whether LT Austin Jackson would be better at guard. Asked directly, just now, if he is considering a Jackson move from LT to guard, Flores suggested that and everything is now being considered.

Joe Schad (@schadjoe)
Brian Flores says he’s not changing the play-calling system. “I like the system that’s in place,” Flores said. “I like our process. We have had some good plans going in. We just haven’t been able to execute. The collaboration.”


he likes the process??
 
Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
There were definitely some missed opportunities on downfield shots, Flores says
Joe Schad (@schadjoe)
Brian Flores acknowledges Jacoby Brissett missed a few opportunities with open downfield receivers. It’s not about forcing the ball. It’s when it’s there.

Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly)
"We had a couple guys open & we missed those opportunities. We have to execute better & that means getting protection & getting the ball downfield," Flores said. "We need to do a better job earlier in the game of finding ways to create explosive plays."
Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
We're undisciplined and inconsistent right now. We put the same emphasis on it as we have in the past. That emphasis will always be there.
Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores declines to comment on NFL net and ESPN reports that Tua likely to play Oct 17 in London Vs Jags. He said "he's starting to throw a little bit"
Danny said:
Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
Flores on second-year OLmen: These guys work hard, it's important to them. I've seen improvement from them, I have. The thing we have to get is consistency, we're still building towards that, we're still developing players.

Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ)
Flores said there are plays the Dolphins are making in practice that they’re not executing in games — noted a lack of concentration on game day

Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores insists game plan not bad and it's execution issue.... Said hopes to see Raekwon Davis this week!
So basically let's throw the players under the bus.

This scares me more though: "Flores said there are plays the Dolphins are making in practice that they’re not executing in games". Well gosh, coach, those pesky teams we keep having to play are messing up your game plan huh? Maybe the league will start letting you count your successful practices in your W/L column.:shrug:
 
If anything he said gives you any confidence that he's the right guy to be our HC then you have way more faith than I do.
 
Danny said:
Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL)
Flores on second-year OLmen: These guys work hard, it's important to them. I've seen improvement from them, I have. The thing we have to get is consistency, we're still building towards that, we're still developing players.

Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ)
Flores said there are plays the Dolphins are making in practice that they’re not executing in games — noted a lack of concentration on game day

Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz)
Flores insists game plan not bad and it's execution issue.... Said hopes to see Raekwon Davis this week!
My issue is, if the game plan is good, and the players aren't executing...the game plan AND coaching is bad.

Doing it well in practice and not doing it well in the game seems like they need more repetition and training...something, anything to make it click. We've all seen protections not set right, linemen blocking the wrong guy, receivers running the wrong routes, other guys not picking up their blocks...something's got to change. Saying "oh its good, the players are messing it up," won't make it better.

One of Flo's traits that helped me to have trust in him, was his emphasis on teaching. Doesn't seem to be carrying through this year.

Caveat: Its still only 4 games in...
 
PhinFan1968 said:
My issue is, if the game plan is good, and the players aren't executing...the game plan AND coaching is bad.

Doing it well in practice and not doing it well in the game seems like they need more repetition and training...something, anything to make it click. We've all seen protections not set right, linemen blocking the wrong guy, receivers running the wrong routes, other guys not picking up their blocks...something's got to change. Saying "oh its good, the players are messing it up," won't make it better.

One of Flo's traits that helped me to have trust in him, was his emphasis on teaching. Doesn't seem to be carrying through this year.

Caveat: Its still only 4 games in...
any team can look good in practice going up against air and when you can't hit the QB.........you can be a Tough guy with a gun in your hand at home.......what happens when you're on the street and the other guy has a gun too?
 
PhinFan1968 said:
My issue is, if the game plan is good, and the players aren't executing...the game plan AND coaching is bad.

Doing it well in practice and not doing it well in the game seems like they need more repetition and training...something, anything to make it click. We've all seen protections not set right, linemen blocking the wrong guy, receivers running the wrong routes, other guys not picking up their blocks...something's got to change. Saying "oh its good, the players are messing it up," won't make it better.

One of Flo's traits that helped me to have trust in him, was his emphasis on teaching. Doesn't seem to be carrying through this year.

Caveat: Its still only 4 games in...
It might only be 4 games in but they had a full offseason unlike last year and they look worse.
 
They're doing exactly what I thought they would do. They're scapegoating Jacoby Brissett. Coaching, front office, and ownership all have a compelling interest in this. Toss blame on the backup quarterback, everyone can see he sucks, so it's credible and he's an easy target. Sell hope to the fans 'Tua will return and right the ship, the play calls are great, Brissett just can't see open guys or throw the football.' 'Our roster is fine, except for the backup QB, not our fault.'

While it's true that Brissett was (IMO) quite bad yesterday, he was far from the only problem with the team, and the offensive scheme certainly doesn't look 'fine.'
 
