Flores should not be brought back after this mess

If everything we are hearing is true- bad relationship with Tua, people don’t want to play or work in this organization, the piss poor coaching staff, the piss poor game management etc - this is certainly enough to can Flores

However, again if these reports are true; he has acted like a selfish immature child with the qb situation… he drafted Tua, along with Grier… I get the feeling that they both saw Herbert light it up this year and last, and became pissy about the fact that they felt they drafted the wrong guy… Flores caused all this turmoil, it’s on him, if these reports are true… if Tua was playing bad football, Tebow like football, I could understand their frustration. But Tua hasn’t- and his sample size isn’t all that big… and yet this is the chaos the FO and coaching staff have put the team in… selfish motherfu3kers… their focus should be developing the players they have, and winning football games- instead it feels like the focus has been pining in obtaining a better qb, and not working with your draft pick, who has displayed several times that he is developing… now the fu3ked up and the season is lost because they can’t competently manage operating a football team… selfish players are shown the door in Flores tenure- should work both ways…. And the scary thing is, what if this happens again? What if a draft pick or FA signing isn’t what Flores thought it would be, he gets pissy, acts like a b1tch, and that talent doesn’t get developed? That will certainly impact our future draft picks under this regime- as for FA signings- i unfortunately think if Flores remains here, players won’t want to sign here- and who could blame them- work environment seems very toxic… so here we are, with all the $$ to spend next offseason, and likely the top FAs will not want to be here- again all on Flores