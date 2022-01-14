 Flores told Tua "If I knew you'd be this bad i'd have taken Mac Jones" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores told Tua "If I knew you'd be this bad i'd have taken Mac Jones"

cwaller12

cwaller12

- Per Mike Lombardi

www.masslive.com

Michael Lombardi: Brian Flores told Tua Tagovailoa he should've picked Mac Jones instead

Michael Lombardi discussed their dynamic on his GM Shuffle podcast.
www.masslive.com


Note** Lombardi has been quick to reverse the truck on this and said he was "misquoted"...but i'm not so sure. I listened to the pod and he certainly says it with clarity and conviction.

He's one of the most connected men in league circles and there's no doubt information like this would be made privy to him. I listen to his pod's weekly and to say he has complete and utter DISTAIN for Tua is an understatement. He's sat on this information for months and given the situation he couldn't wait to share it. It's a pretty explosive thing to regurgitate from a likely trusted source and something Lombardi rarely does. I think the reason he said it is that he is so blinded by his hate for Tua that he couldn't see that divulging a quote like this makes Flores look completely incompetent on so many levels - not Tua. Thats why hes no doubt been buried by his source and the Flores camp in response to leaking this and had to go into damage control.

Anyway....if you needed anymore reason to understand why this go is currently unemployed - there it is.

Sincerest apologies if this is posted elsewhere - i did have a look through and couldn't find anything
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

www.masslive.com


Does Brian Flores even have a camp? Isn't it just Brian Flores.
 
D

DolfanISS

Lombardi is a tool, he rescinded this and said they were his words and not Flores. I don’t really care what a failed GM thinks about anything the Dolphins are doing. Figures he’d use Mac Jones. His lips are firmly wrapped around Belechick’s dick. Jones is 1-3 in his last 4 games and threw the same amount of TD’s to his team as the other on the last game. I hope the Patriots get their asses handed to them Saturday night and I hate the Bills.


 
L

Libermaniac

So, he managed to insult Tua and Waddle in one statement? Which pick would they have used on Jones? Also, if this quote has merit, it’s true who wanted Tua. He said “I”, not “we”.
 
cwaller12

cwaller12

DolfanISS said:
Lombardi is a tool, he rescinded this and said they were his words and not Flores. I don’t really care what a failed GM thinks about anything the Dolphins are doing. Figures he’s use Mac Jones. His lips are tightly wrapped around Belechick’s dock.


Yes but as I said you can see why hes rescinded them. He's blind to see how grossly incompetent this comment makes Flores look - and has undoubtedly copped a barrage of please explains from his sources.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
617es2.gif
 
Jamesw

Jamesw

If the quote is accurate, I suspect it was fairly typical coach speak. I don’t understand the outrage. When I played my coach would often berate us and tell me and other starters that it might be better for him to start backup player x, y or z.

Flo might have been incompetent in many ways, but this specific example seems weak.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Its not accurate...lol! Lombardi said he misworded what he was saying later... Im 100% he knew exactly what he was doing too... Stop falling for it...lol!
 
D

DolfanISS

Lombardi is a Patriots kiss ***. Someday Belechick will probably beat Tua and he can relax.
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Jamesw said:
If the quote is accurate, I suspect it was fairly typical coach speak. I don’t understand the outrage. When I played my coach would often berate us and tell me and other starters that it might be better for him to start backup player x, y or z.

Flo might have been incompetent in many ways, but this specific example seems weak.
I don't know man. If I was Tua telling me I should bench your a$$ for Brissett and telling me I should have drafted Mac would not feel like the same thing.
 
