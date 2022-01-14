Flores told Tua "If I knew you'd be this bad i'd have taken Mac Jones"

Michael Lombardi: Brian Flores told Tua Tagovailoa he should've picked Mac Jones instead Michael Lombardi discussed their dynamic on his GM Shuffle podcast.

- Per Mike LombardiNote** Lombardi has been quick to reverse the truck on this and said he was "misquoted"...but i'm not so sure. I listened to the pod and he certainly says it with clarity and conviction.He's one of the most connected men in league circles and there's no doubt information like this would be made privy to him. I listen to his pod's weekly and to say he has complete and utter DISTAIN for Tua is an understatement. He's sat on this information for months and given the situation he couldn't wait to share it. It's a pretty explosive thing to regurgitate from a likely trusted source and something Lombardi rarely does. I think the reason he said it is that he is so blinded by his hate for Tua that he couldn't see that divulging a quote like this makes Flores look completely incompetent on so many levels - not Tua. Thats why hes no doubt been buried by his source and the Flores camp in response to leaking this and had to go into damage control.Anyway....if you needed anymore reason to understand why this go is currently unemployed - there it is.Sincerest apologies if this is posted elsewhere - i did have a look through and couldn't find anything