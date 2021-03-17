Flores took the bills game personally imo.

Tiko377
Haack was terrible that game(gone)
Needham got torched multiple times(brings in competition)
Shaq Lawson missed Allen on multiple occasions for a sack (traded)
our run defense was horrible a practice squad running back ran all over the defense(brings in McKinney)
