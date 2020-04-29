Flores/Tua - Best Coach/QB duo in the AFCE.

Flores and Tua. This will be the best Coach/QB duo in the AFCE for years to come. These 2 will feed off each others leadership and football acumen. Will this be the next Shula/Marino or Belicheck/Brady? I'd like to think so, I have all the faith in the world these 2 will bring this team championships. Just my own opinion, so don't hate.



LET"S GO PHINS!