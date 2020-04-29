Flores/Tua - Best Coach/QB duo in the AFCE.

mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,605
Reaction score
6,476
Location
West Palm Beach
Flores and Tua. This will be the best Coach/QB duo in the AFCE for years to come. These 2 will feed off each others leadership and football acumen. Will this be the next Shula/Marino or Belicheck/Brady? I'd like to think so, I have all the faith in the world these 2 will bring this team championships. Just my own opinion, so don't hate.

LET"S GO PHINS!
 
uk_dolfan

uk_dolfan

Moderator
Super Donator
Joined
Sep 6, 2012
Messages
23,762
Reaction score
11,301
Location
UK
Who knows who will be coaching or QBing in the AFCE by the time Tua gets on the field :shrug:
 
Rev Kev

Rev Kev

InTUAtive
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 1, 2004
Messages
11,481
Reaction score
1,692
Location
Calgary Alberta
I agree Flo/Tua and I am won't be very shocked if Fromm pushes Allen for playing time either and that that duo becomes numero 2
 
dnespins

dnespins

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Apr 29, 2004
Messages
2,392
Reaction score
1,635
flores has 5 nfl wins and tua has yet to take a snap. shula/marino? ffs...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom