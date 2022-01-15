 Flores: “We will never win a championship with (Tua)” | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Flores: “We will never win a championship with (Tua)”

Honestly, I think he was right. He knew the Dolphins roster is good and ready for prime time but the QB spot is holding them back. I think the Dolphins roster really is solid. More talent than some fans realize.

dolphinstalk.com

Brian Flores Didn't Like That Tua Played Golf on his Off Days and Had a Questionable Work Ethic - Miami Dolphins

Long-time Miami Dolphins beat reporter and now Senior NFL writer for OutKick Armando Salguero wrote a piece on the Dolphins’ current situation Friday with a breakdown of the relationship between Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa. In the article, it was reported that one of the issues former...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Rumor has it Flores wanted to bring in Incognito to tough up Tua. Ross panicked and FIRED FLORES.
 
