Flores: "We're not saying Tua is # 2 or # 1"

Dolphins Coach Discusses Rosen Release Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he had no regrets about trading for Josh Rosen last year but felt it was time to move on from the third-year quarterback

"Tua had a good camp, Fitz had a good camp, Josh had a good camp, all these guys were competitive," Flores said. "There are a lot of things that go into making the decision. Obviously from a health standpoint we feel good about where Tua is.We're still looking at every possible scenario. We've got a bunch of guys who are going to be released this evening. But, yes, at the end of the day we feel good about where Tua is. And same as Fitz and we're going to move forward with those two guys. And we could potentially add another quarterback or someone at another position as well."Wha? Could we be looking at Tua Time in week One?