Flores: "We're not saying Tua is # 2 or # 1"

www.si.com

Dolphins Coach Discusses Rosen Release

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said he had no regrets about trading for Josh Rosen last year but felt it was time to move on from the third-year quarterback
www.si.com

"Tua had a good camp, Fitz had a good camp, Josh had a good camp, all these guys were competitive," Flores said. "There are a lot of things that go into making the decision. Obviously from a health standpoint we feel good about where Tua is. At the same time, you know, we're not saying that Tua is number 2, we're not saying he's number 1. We're going through it. We're still making evaluations. We're still looking at every possible scenario. We've got a bunch of guys who are going to be released this evening. But, yes, at the end of the day we feel good about where Tua is. And same as Fitz and we're going to move forward with those two guys. And we could potentially add another quarterback or someone at another position as well."

Wha? Could we be looking at Tua Time in week One?
 
hoops said:
He should play whoever gives us the best chance to win. That’s what he preaches that’s what he should go with.
Agreed. I always said that. When Flo thinks Tua is the better play get him out there. But obviously, at that point you can't have a hook off stage. Once you go Tua you need to stay with him. Can't be a game to game thing. Not with a rookie.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Agreed. I always said that. When Flo thinks Tua is the better play get him out there. But obviously, at that point you can't have a hook off stage. Once you go Tua you need to stay with him. Can't be a game to game thing. Not with a rookie.
once tua takes over its over. They’ve hitched their wagon to that qb.

it won’t be any week to week thing. Fitz grabs a clip board.

if you think about it this team probably has $13 mil in the qb position. It’s dirt money. Take advantage of tua being on a rookie deal while you can.
 
Once they finally do announce the starter, the streets of FH will be flooded with tears, no matter the decision.

And the first time that starter makes even the slightest mistake, game day chat will blow up with all the “told you so" Toms.

Day time soap operas couldn't right a better script.
 
My main concern is this:

We want to start Tua, but need to see the OLine versus NFL defenses (other than ours) before we feel comfortable enough to put him out there (one game? two games? a half?).

We start Fitz for this reason.

Before we get a good enough read on the OLine (or they are playing poorly), it becomes painfully apparent that Fitzy's arm is even less strong (lol) than it was towards the end of last season.

Then, you either stick with extremely rag-arm Fitzy, or insert Tua before you are comfortable doing so (or before it is wise to do so).

I'd go with the first option, but it is going to be ugly out there.
 
