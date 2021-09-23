Flores will he make the offensive coaching pivot

Let's get this out of the way for the optimistic fans out there right away. Flores has defintley over delivered these past 2 seasons in regards to expectations versus reality in terms of wins compared to losses. Flores has proven he can squeeze the talent out of many players on the defensive side of the ball.

This week along with this season is going to rely on how quickly Flores can make a successful coaching pivot on offense with both his offensive coaching staff, scheme along with getting the most out of his offensive talent.

So I am asking the opinions when you believe this will happen or even might not happen.