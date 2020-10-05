Flores winning percentage

This is just fan thinking. Fans like the players better, unless they are old, so blame the coaches. You can bet your bottom dollar if Tua struggles it’s all Gailey’s fault. There is no way in holy hell that won’t be the narrative on here. Tua could suck but it will take at least 2 OC’s for Finheaven to admit that. For the record I’m not rooting for that, just making a point. I’ve been here a long time and when the new young QB struggles it’s always the OC first.