Flores winning percentage

devarso11

Tony Sporano took 1 win team, to 11 wins the NEXT year. I like Flores, but a 30 % winning percentage is not going to cut it. I know everyone love's Flores, like I do. But, you are what your record says you are, and 6-14 is awful.
 
That season was a fluke. We owe everything to Chad Pennington dinking and dunking us to that record.
 
Andyman

devarso11 said:
Tony Sporano took 1 win team, to 11 wins the NEXT year. I like Flores, but a 30 % winning percentage is not going to cut it. I know everyone love's Flores, like I do. But, you are what your record says you are, and 6-14 is awful.
Give Flores Chad Pennington and what's his record over that time?...Drawing conclusions from records is asinine. Who wins yesterday's game if Wilson is playing for Miami? Look at the talent on the Cowboys and what's their record? Oh, and they have a "Superbowl winning coach" in McCarthy...who happened to with his SB with Aaron Rodgers.
 
devarso11 said:
Tony Sporano took 1 win team, to 11 wins the NEXT year. I like Flores, but a 30 % winning percentage is not going to cut it. I know everyone love's Flores, like I do. But, you are what your record says you are, and 6-14 is awful.
Yeah, well his QB is sitting on the bench, in case you haven't noticed.

He took over a complete Gasemare of a team that had to be rebuilt top to bottom
 
circumstances said:
Yeah, well his QB is sitting on the bench, in case you haven't noticed.

He took over a complete Gasemare of a team that had to be rebuilt top to bottom
This plus if Miami plays mistake free ball they are probably at least 2-2 if not 3-1, last year you could not say that.
 
It’s a bit unfair to judge his winning % when he took over in a planned gut / rebuild. Have to give him 3-4 years, see what happens a Tua takes over. BB wouldn’t take this Miami team to the playoffs. Either would Shula or Lombardi. Face facts, we don’t have enough talent yet.
 
This is just fan thinking. Fans like the players better, unless they are old, so blame the coaches. You can bet your bottom dollar if Tua struggles it’s all Gailey’s fault. There is no way in holy hell that won’t be the narrative on here. Tua could suck but it will take at least 2 OC’s for Finheaven to admit that. For the record I’m not rooting for that, just making a point. I’ve been here a long time and when the new young QB struggles it’s always the OC first.
 
