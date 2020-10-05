Flores winning percentage

Give Flores Chad Pennington and what's his record over that time?...Drawing conclusions from records is asinine. Who wins yesterday's game if Wilson is playing for Miami? Look at the talent on the Cowboys and what's their record? Oh, and they have a "Superbowl winning coach" in McCarthy...who happened to with his SB with Aaron Rodgers.Tony Sporano took 1 win team, to 11 wins the NEXT year. I like Flores, but a 30 % winning percentage is not going to cut it. I know everyone love's Flores, like I do. But, you are what your record says you are, and 6-14 is awful.
Yeah, well his QB is sitting on the bench, in case you haven't noticed.
This plus if Miami plays mistake free ball they are probably at least 2-2 if not 3-1, last year you could not say that.
He took over a complete Gasemare of a team that had to be rebuilt top to bottom
Against 3 playoff teams.
And where the QB play is most likely the cause and oh by the way your franchise QB is still on the bench because they don't want to rush the injury.