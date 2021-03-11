Flores would love Fitz back

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 3,659
- Reaction score
- 9,189
Brian Flores would love to have Ryan Fitzpatrick back in Miami - ProFootballTalk
When the Dolphins benched quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick for Tua Tagovailoa last season, it was widely assumed that Fitzpatrick would be leaving in free agency this offseason. But Dolphins coach Brian Flores says that’s not necessarily the case. Flores said today that the door is very much open to...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
For what it's worth