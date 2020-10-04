Flores's news conference

Citing coaches record is hilarious.. the question is how many games has he had the better squad.. more talent.. more experience.. more explosive players. Sure he had a part in dismantling the team but to start using his record when the goal is obviously not to win hence starting a 37 year old qb who has never done that.. the goal is to see what pups bite.. what free agents want to be here.. every guy but 2 have an easy out after this year. Once they start the kid at qb than you can start your record tracker. This was a tear down.. we have lost 3 games to 3 playoff teams by 10 8 and 3 points. I hate losing too but when your trotting Fitz out there the goal post should move. Watch Kindley hustle downfield on pass plays to move the pile. After SF is where the schedule opens and hopefully Tua gets some PT.