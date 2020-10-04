Flores's news conference

PhinsAAA

Flores is not an NFL head coach. We will waste another 5 years to figure it out... But hey SJW points galore right guys!! Especially with no talent Grier!! How F'ing PROGRESSIVE are we!!! Let's take that W
 
datruth55

datruth55

Doesn't sound like a guy ready to make the switch at QB...which is all I care about at this point. It's time.
 
cafinfan408

cafinfan408

Citing coaches record is hilarious.. the question is how many games has he had the better squad.. more talent.. more experience.. more explosive players. Sure he had a part in dismantling the team but to start using his record when the goal is obviously not to win hence starting a 37 year old qb who has never done that.. the goal is to see what pups bite.. what free agents want to be here.. every guy but 2 have an easy out after this year. Once they start the kid at qb than you can start your record tracker. This was a tear down.. we have lost 3 games to 3 playoff teams by 10 8 and 3 points. I hate losing too but when your trotting Fitz out there the goal post should move. Watch Kindley hustle downfield on pass plays to move the pile. After SF is where the schedule opens and hopefully Tua gets some PT.
 
Manning

Manning

datruth55 said:
Doesn't sound like a guy ready to make the switch at QB...which is all I care about at this point. It's time.
Where did you get that. I didn’t see anything in this interview that touched that topic
 
RMLogic

Knowing how futile this franchise has become watch them start Tua in a couple weeks and he will look like bust compared to how good Herbert has looked the last 2 weeks. This FO has no clue on how to draft. Lets waste 2 1st round picks on a mediocre OT and a horrible CB. Great job.
 
daryl

So many teams have flopped and peaked while Miami stands in cement over the last plus decade. It’s like a lame runner getting lapped in the mile run for ever and ever and ever.....Groundhog decade
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

RMLogic said:
Knowing how futile this franchise has become watch them start Tua in a couple weeks and he will look like bust compared to how good Herbert has looked the last 2 weeks. This FO has no clue on how to draft. Lets waste 2 1st round picks on a mediocre OT and a horrible CB. Great job.
Right, sure, you wanted Herbert all along. BwaaaaWaaaHaaaa
 
