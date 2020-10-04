Flores's news conference

Danny
Actually gase made playoffs first year. More like Brian PhilbinBrian Gase
Joe FloresActually gase made playoffs first year. More like Brian Philbin
Where did you get that. I didn’t see anything in this interview that touched that topicDoesn't sound like a guy ready to make the switch at QB...which is all I care about at this point. It's time.
Right, sure, you wanted Herbert all along. BwaaaaWaaaHaaaaKnowing how futile this franchise has become watch them start Tua in a couple weeks and he will look like bust compared to how good Herbert has looked the last 2 weeks. This FO has no clue on how to draft. Lets waste 2 1st round picks on a mediocre OT and a horrible CB. Great job.