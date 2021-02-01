Florida is undefeated in the transfer portal

As I was replying in the Kyle Pitts is the key thread, I found out Florida just added former LSU 5 star TE Arik Gilbert from the transfer portal.......dude was ranked #5 overall prospect in the nation and is a perfect replacement for Kyle Pitts. We added former Clemson 5 -star RB from the portal this year as well that was a #9 ranked draft class........my goodness......now if we could only play defence like we used to play the last 5 years prior to 2020...JFC