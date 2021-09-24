 Florio: Ross wants DeShaun "he whom shall not be named" | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Florio: Ross wants DeShaun "he whom shall not be named"

Casas9425

https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.c...-do-for-deshaun-"he whom shall not be named"/
 
RastaMan407

RastaMan407

They brought up good point. We would trade Tua, Jackson and Noah for "he whom shall not be named" sure.
 
G

gregorygrant83

Can't believe so many people want Miami to trade 3 or 4 first round picks for someone who might not see the field again until 2023. People seem to think making this trade could save the 2021 season.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

gregorygrant83 said:
Can't believe so many people want Miami to trade 3 or 4 first round picks for someone who might not see the field again until 2023.
I tend to agree until I look at it this way (i'm not saying miami should make the trade) Miami as had 9 picks in the first 2 rounds the last 2 years. I'd say with Grier in charge, it's better to trade draft picks for proven talent.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

Dolph N.Fan said:
Until "he whom shall not be named" is cleared, Houston really can't be too pick. For Miami this trade is too risky.
Yeah I feel the same way.

I know a lot of people on here hate Ross , but the guy isn't completely ignorant when it comes to football. He understands you live and die with your QB.
 
gregorygrant83

Dolph N.Fan said:
I tend to agree until I look at it this way (i'm not saying miami should make the trade) Miami as had 9 picks in the first 2 rounds the last 2 years. I'd say with Grier in charge, it's better to trade draft picks for proven talent.
But not for a proven player that isn't going to play for two season and then might need the 2023 season to shake off the rust from not playing for two years. So you could be making the trade with 2024 as the target season to start getting a good version of "he whom shall not be named".
 
