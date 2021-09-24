Florio: Ross wants DeShaun "he whom shall not be named"

Why would Houston want them sorry players..plus 2 first ....let get it over and do itThey brought up good point. We would trade Tua, Jackson and Noah for "he whom shall not be named" sure.
The rumors have reached "just don't want to hear about it till it happens" territory.Same drivel for the past 3 months.
Can't believe so many people want Miami to trade 3 or 4 first round picks for someone who might not see the field again until 2023.
Until "he whom shall not be named" is cleared, Houston really can't be too picky. For Miami this trade is too risky.Why would Houston want them sorry players..plus 2 first ....let get it over and do it
I tend to agree until I look at it this way (i'm not saying miami should make the trade) Miami as had 9 picks in the first 2 rounds the last 2 years. I'd say with Grier in charge, it's better to trade draft picks for proven talent.Can't believe so many people want Miami to trade 3 or 4 first round picks for someone who might not see the field again until 2023.
..let take chance and see what happens..I dont see us going to SB. With this plan they got going on w Tua..Until "he whom shall not be named" is cleared, Houston really can't be too pick. For Miami this trade is too risky.
Until "he whom shall not be named" is cleared, Houston really can't be too pick. For Miami this trade is too risky.
But not for a proven player that isn't going to play for two season and then might need the 2023 season to shake off the rust from not playing for two years. So you could be making the trade with 2024 as the target season to start getting a good version of "he whom shall not be named".I tend to agree until I look at it this way (i'm not saying miami should make the trade) Miami as had 9 picks in the first 2 rounds the last 2 years. I'd say with Grier in charge, it's better to trade draft picks for proven talent.
He just hasn’t been able to find a good one yet!Yeah I feel the same way.
I know a lot of people on here hate Ross , but the guy isn't completely ignorant when it comes to football. He understands you live and die with your QB.