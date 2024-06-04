 Florio: Stephen Ross doesn’t want to break the bank to pay Tua | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Florio: Stephen Ross doesn’t want to break the bank to pay Tua

Mike Florio on his YouTube show has said multiple times in the last few days that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is still not sold on Tua. He also said people in the organization are starting to get a little tired of head coach Mike McDaniel and his goofiness.

“People feel that you ask McDaniel a question and he gives a rambling 10 minute answer that has nothing to do with the question. People are getting tired of him” -Mike Florio

Joe Rose, who is a Dolphins employee, said this morning on WQAM that if McDaniel doesn’t win a playoff game this year he’s going to be in serious trouble.

 
Last year he got crushed for being too heavy now they are crushing him about losing weight. Stupid. And Ross loves tua. The he picked tua over Flores. Tua going to get paid.
 
Calling this hearsay, and would be surprised if much truth to either of these at this juncture. I am sure Ross would prefer to pay less for a QB that isn't consensus top 5, and McDaniel maybe isn't everyone's cup of tea, but way premature to reach these judgments.
 
Florio is brutally full of it and nothing he says can be considered remotely fact
 
Actually I am tired of the same people quoting those two idiots to feed the trolls...
 
Florio is nothing more then " Click Bait "
 
They don't have choice now but to sign Tua to deal. Even if it for 3 yr.
 
Florio probably checked a few Dolphins fans sites to come up with this nonsense.
 
