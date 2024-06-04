Florio: Stephen Ross doesn’t want to break the bank to pay Tua

Casas9425
Mike Florio on his YouTube show has said multiple times in the last few days that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is still not sold on Tua. He also said people in the organization are starting to get a little tired of head coach Mike McDaniel and his goofiness.
“People feel that you ask McDaniel a question and he gives a rambling 10 minute answer that has nothing to do with the question. People are getting tired of him” -Mike Florio
Joe Rose, who is a Dolphins employee, said this morning on WQAM that if McDaniel doesn’t win a playoff game this year he’s going to be in serious trouble.
