Foles for a late round pick?

2 thread of the year candidates in 1 day. I cant believe I would ever say this but maybe Foles for a 5th isnt a bad option at this point. He only has a $4 mil a year contract. Foles is not better than Tua but I would definitely like to see someone other than Brissett out there. Tomrrow's game will be very telling. If they wax the floor with us a drastic change should be attempted to save the season. If we arent getting DW or AR then a 5th round pick isnt a big deal to try to bring a spark to the offense.

I can already tell someone is going to say... "I knew some idiot would bring this up eventually." Well I am that idiot.
 
Serious question... Who is Tua actually better than at this point? Foles won a Super Bowl.
 
