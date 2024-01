That is incorrect. He should not be extended by the Dolphins. Business is not done like that.

To get extended, he would have had to perform on rookie contract to give us reason to believe we can win a championship with him, and to say okay let's pay and give it another try with this quarterback because we are close with him. He failed to do that. He was not competitive enough as a QB, in four years of tries , when he was anointed and given four years and everything revolved around him.



That is why Chris Grier needs to be fired too, because to him it's about him and keeping his sht going and keeping the illusion going more than about the team and winning.



Their window has closed, they have failed, and they need to be fired. Not extended!