Fool's Gold

Good win
Decent coaching although the time outs in the first quarter were beyond ridiculous and another reason why we can't let 3-4 wins at the end of the season after we opened 2-7 (again) to dictate that Mike McDaniel should coach this team next year. He's a glorified OC who doesn't have his team prepared for big games or apparently any games in the early part of the season.

I've never seen a coach call a timeout to argue with the refs about a call, especially after the FIRST play of the game. wtf was that? I don't care that the call was wrong, you don't do that. Just like you don't run fades with your smallest player (shortest, anyway) especially after you see that Kyle Hamilton is matched up on him


This game was more about the Bills than us. They pissed away 3-4 golden scoring opps w turnovers or dumb plays. They looked hungover and not ready to play. No complaints about that but Mikey McD dug his grave 10 or 20 games ago.

He's not a head coach, at least in the NFL. Its great to beat the Bills but it won't help us in the long run unless we have two new guys at HC and GM.
 
I mean, I agree with OP’s overall point: we shouldn’t let a win against Buffalo (as sweet as it is) wash away the reality of how this season began and MM’s inability to address certain longstanding problems with how his teams perform.

That said, this locker room hasn’t quit on MM, we’re 3-7, and the next three games on the schedule look winnable:

— Commanders (without Daniels)
— Saints
— Jets

Let’s see if MM can rally this team and get us to 6-7, which would put us back in the hunt
 
The team showed up big today for McDaniel. Yes, I agree on the time outs. The game started strangely.

But Miami won in the trenches today, without Jackson and Daniels on the offensive line. The Dolphins were the more physical team against a super bowl hopeful.

Maybe it's fools gold, but it's gold for a day in a season that has been nothing but heartbreak.
 
Damn man. Enjoy the win. I get it , we have lost so much , its difficult to know how to react to a win. Just let yourself go and justcsoak it in. Roll a fat one if you partake. We just beat a team thats been blasting us for years
 
Kyle Shanahan, Belichick, and others have called timeouts to speak with/yell at refs. I’m sure there are others I’m not remembering. I’ve also seen multiple college HC’s do the same.
 
Springveldt said:
Bills have owned our ass for years, we finally give them a beating and you decide to post this?
Did Ross go down to the sideline in the fourth quarter and do the Waddle and give McDaniel a three-year extension? I bet he did. He’s going to give McGenius the Philbin treatment for irrelevant victories.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
I live in upstate NY. I don’t care about the context; beating the Bills is always good. Now I can laugh at all the “Bills Mafia” clowns I work with tomorrow morning.
Isn't that just the best, or what?! Love when we beat the Jests here downstate with their blabbermouths.
 
