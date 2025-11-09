Fool's Gold

Good win

Decent coaching although the time outs in the first quarter were beyond ridiculous and another reason why we can't let 3-4 wins at the end of the season after we opened 2-7 (again) to dictate that Mike McDaniel should coach this team next year. He's a glorified OC who doesn't have his team prepared for big games or apparently any games in the early part of the season.



I've never seen a coach call a timeout to argue with the refs about a call, especially after the FIRST play of the game. wtf was that? I don't care that the call was wrong, you don't do that. Just like you don't run fades with your smallest player (shortest, anyway) especially after you see that Kyle Hamilton is matched up on him





This game was more about the Bills than us. They pissed away 3-4 golden scoring opps w turnovers or dumb plays. They looked hungover and not ready to play. No complaints about that but Mikey McD dug his grave 10 or 20 games ago.



He's not a head coach, at least in the NFL. Its great to beat the Bills but it won't help us in the long run unless we have two new guys at HC and GM.