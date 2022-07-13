 Footage of the Patriots Trying to Contain Tyreek Hill. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Footage of the Patriots Trying to Contain Tyreek Hill.

We have top of the line race cars. It's going to be fun watching teams with Toyota Yaris at corner trying to keep up.
 
I'd say that's more the Patriots chasing Drake, Parker, etc in the Miami miracle.

That looked more like Buffalo's secondary chasing Tyreek Hill. I can still see Jordan Poyer having an angle on Tyreek and then not having that angle in a split second. I'd love to have been a fly in Poyer's helmet just to hear what he said to himself the second he realized Reek was gone.

JC Jackson is off to the west coast. Who's left? And they take a OG from UT-Chattanooga in the first round, that's Strange.

Maybe he calls Assante Samuel? Not Assante Samuel Jr. I mean senior. lol. Junior is a teammate of JC Jackson in LAC. Its for the best that New England lacks a secondary, it compliments the lack of talent on the rest of the team really nicely.
 
