Football as a whole is broken!

In the Miami Hurricanes vs Seminoles, a clear safety was called on the one yard to favor the Seminoles, keep in mind this is college football.



The strange thing is, that after a clear review where the QB was tackled in the end zone, with the ball clearly all the way in, they somehow called it on the one yard line. Everyone , and I mean everyone including the tv announcers were saying safety. Replay don’t lie right?

Wrong.

There is something very strange going in football fellas. It was a totally game changer with what should have been an all of a sudden 9-10 game with the Seminoles punting back to the Canes with short field and only 1 point differential, with about 2 minutes left in the half.

Well the Canes remained on defense and stopped the Seminoles giving the ball back to the Canes who scored a field goal to tie the game 10-10, instead of 12-10 or possibly 16-10 Canes.



The Canes ended up losing 20-27 but who knows how different the end result could have been if the correct calls, yes calls, as there were an avalanche of Pi and holding that the Seminoles got away with.



This is the state of the game of football currently, where in your face replays and reviews means nothing.



The integrity of American sports is non existent.

Disgusting.