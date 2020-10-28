Football is not life

V

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
68
Reaction score
62
Location
NC
Or so my fiancé says. She has her friend flying in Thursday and she makes all these grand plans for us to go out and do things Sunday without mentioning anything to me. Did she bother to let me know these plans prior Does she know that she is asking me to possibly miss the first start of what may be the future of our franchise ? I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I don't got out and hang with the guys. I watch football. What is up with these women ?



I say this all in jest, but what the hell ? FYI, she rearranged the schedule but is not totally happy. I will regret this later.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
903
Reaction score
188
vader88 said:
Or so my fiancé says. She has her friend flying in Thursday and she makes all these grand plans for us to go out and do things Sunday without mentioning anything to me. Did she bother to let me know these plans prior Does she know that she is asking me to possibly miss the first start of what may be the future of our franchise ? I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I don't got out and hang with the guys. I watch football. What is up with these women ?



I say this all in jest, but what the hell ? FYI, she rearranged the schedule but is not totally happy. I will regret this later.
Click to expand...
you should've let her know right from the first date that you are busy on sunday's for the next 40 years.. i blame you... just kidding.. good luck
p.s.. just tell her you have stomach problems on sunday and have to stay home
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
8,609
Reaction score
9,352
vader88 said:
Or so my fiancé says. She has her friend flying in Thursday and she makes all these grand plans for us to go out and do things Sunday without mentioning anything to me. Did she bother to let me know these plans prior Does she know that she is asking me to possibly miss the first start of what may be the future of our franchise ? I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I don't got out and hang with the guys. I watch football. What is up with these women ?



I say this all in jest, but what the hell ? FYI, she rearranged the schedule but is not totally happy. I will regret this later.
Click to expand...
In an emergency DVR it, stay away from the internet, and watch it as if it is live as soon as you walk back in the house.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJ DUHE JET KILLER
Joined
Feb 1, 2008
Messages
516
Reaction score
147
When I proposed to my wife I said you have to agree to 2 things. I need alone time and Football time.

Been married for 15 great years and never miss a game. Fins up
 
V

vader88

Displaced Finatic
Joined
Mar 31, 2006
Messages
68
Reaction score
62
Location
NC
tommyp said:
you should've let her know right from the first date that you are busy on sunday's for the next 40 years.. i blame you... just kidding.. good luck
p.s.. just tell her you have stomach problems on sunday and have to stay home
Click to expand...
lol, and I would not be lying. I'm currently dealing with the stomach flu. I'm far enough along in the recovery I can do whatever I want though.
 
dol_fan_81

dol_fan_81

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 29, 2005
Messages
1,666
Reaction score
37
Age
31
Location
UK
Sympathies brother. I let girls I date know that Sundays are protected. Probably why I'm still single :thumbsup
 
T

TraderJoe

FinHeaven VIP
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 8, 2007
Messages
855
Reaction score
513
Location
New Jersey
Been married for 20+ years, my wife knows by now to ask what day/time the Dolphins are playing before locking down plans.

Give her time, she will learn, if not you may want to rethink your commitment! (Jk)
 
artdnj

artdnj

Time is Now
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Dec 26, 2004
Messages
5,771
Reaction score
3,096
I've been married 20 years, I lose many battles but Football on SUNDAYS isn't one of them...especially a day like this one. GL
 
V

Virginia99

Scout Team
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
420
Reaction score
136
vader88 said:
Or so my fiancé says. She has her friend flying in Thursday and she makes all these grand plans for us to go out and do things Sunday without mentioning anything to me. Did she bother to let me know these plans prior Does she know that she is asking me to possibly miss the first start of what may be the future of our franchise ? I don't drink, I don't do drugs, I don't got out and hang with the guys. I watch football. What is up with these women ?



I say this all in jest, but what the hell ? FYI, she rearranged the schedule but is not totally happy. I will regret this later.
Click to expand...
Dude, I feel your pain. Gonna have to DVR and not look at your cell phone. I'm sure I'm a lot older than you. Have grandchildren coming over Saturday night for Halloween. Some will probably spend the night. I'm telling their parents they need to come get them on Sunday morning no questions asked. It's the Tua time. I will tell you, it doesn't get better after 20+ years of marriage, the wife still complains about football. Whatever, Sunday (and Canes on Sat) is my time. Good luck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom